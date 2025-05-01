Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

True or False: Miguel travels to campus daily and does not share a communal sleeping area, while Dana resides in a crowded dorm. Miguel is at higher risk for meningococcal disease than Dana.