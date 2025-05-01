Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
2 of 0
Problem 2Multiple Choice

Sophie was diagnosed with genital herpes 12 years ago, and is considering intimacy with someone new. Which statement below is correct?