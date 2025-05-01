Skip to main content
Problem 6

After reading multiple news articles about antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Elena now carries disinfectant spray everywhere, avoids handshakes, refuses to touch public door handles, and experiences intense fear when surfaces feel "unclean." Her behavior suggests that she has developed