Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
2 of 0
Problem 2Multiple Choice

From the statements provided, choose the one that does not accurately represent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).