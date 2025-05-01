Skip to main content
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria

True or False: The leading explanation for the rise in C. difficile cases is greater antibiotic administration in medical settings.