Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Modes of Transmission
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Modes of Transmission: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
6 of 0
Problem 6Multiple Choice

During her first trimester, Maya contracted rubella and the developing fetus later showed heart defects and cataracts at birth. This type of infection is best classified as