Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Modes of Transmission
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Modes of Transmission: Videos & Practice Problems

After handling her pet turtle, Maya develops a Salmonella infection. Salmonella acquired this way is which type of infectious disease?