Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
14 of 0
Problem 14Multiple Choice

Folliculitis, furuncles (boils), and many cases of impetigo are most commonly associated with