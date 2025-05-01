Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Infection Risk Factors
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Infection Risk Factors: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
10 of 0
Problem 10Multiple Choice

In the 1950s, many pneumonia patients were treated with the new antibiotic penicillin and showed initial improvement, but after a few weeks, they relapsed with infections that no longer responded to the drug. What is the most probable cause of this occurrence?