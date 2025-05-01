Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Infection Risk Factors
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Infection Risk Factors: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
1 of 0
Problem 1Multiple Choice

Marco is about to enter a crowded indoor market and is worried about catching a respiratory virus spread by droplets and aerosols. Which of the following would do the MOST to reduce his immediate risk?