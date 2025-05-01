Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
The Chain of Infection
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

The Chain of Infection: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
4 of 0
Problem 4Multiple Choice

Placing cooked pasta promptly into the refrigerator reduces the chance of foodborne illness primarily by changing which necessary condition for infection?