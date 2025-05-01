Skip to main content
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria: Videos & Practice Problems

Anna is prescribed a 7-day course of antibiotics for a urinary tract infection, but she stops taking the medicine after 3 days because her symptoms improve. What is the most probable consequence?