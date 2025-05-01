Skip to main content
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Infection Risk Factors
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases

Infection Risk Factors: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 12Multiple Choice

True or False: Traveling from the United States to Southeast Asia for two weeks, including urban and rural regions, puts Anna at a higher risk for infectious diseases.