Alcohol and Health definitions Flashcards

Alcohol and Health definitions

Alcohol and Health definitions
  • Blood Alcohol Concentration
    Measurement indicating the percentage of alcohol in the bloodstream, with high levels linked to coma or death.
  • Central Nervous System Depression
    State where brain and nerve activity slows, causing dulled senses, impaired memory, and loss of motor control.
  • Gastrointestinal Irritation
    Condition marked by nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and sometimes bleeding after alcohol intake.
  • Alcohol Poisoning
    Severe toxic reaction with confusion, slurred speech, seizures, and risk of coma or death from excessive intake.
  • Cardiorespiratory Health
    Aspect of wellness affected by alcohol, leading to decreased heart and breathing rates and possible irregular heartbeat.
  • Motor Skills
    Physical abilities that become impaired after drinking, increasing risk of accidents and injuries.
  • Risky Sexual Behavior
    Actions more likely under alcohol influence, including unsafe sex and vulnerability to exploitation.
  • Weight Gain
    Increase in body mass due to the high calorie content of alcoholic drinks, especially with sedentary habits.
  • Cardiovascular Issues
    Problems such as weakened heart muscles, hypertension, and increased stroke risk from long-term alcohol use.
  • Brain Damage
    Destruction of brain cells and impaired cognitive functions resulting from chronic alcohol consumption.
  • Liver Disease
    Group of conditions including alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver, and cirrhosis caused by prolonged drinking.
  • Cirrhosis
    Irreversible scarring of liver tissue due to chronic alcohol exposure, leading to organ dysfunction.
  • Carcinogen
    Agent that promotes cancer development; alcohol increases risk for several types of cancer.
  • Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
    Set of birth defects and developmental issues in children exposed to alcohol during pregnancy.
  • Teratogen
    Substance capable of causing fetal abnormalities when present during pregnancy, such as alcohol.