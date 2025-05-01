Alcohol and Health definitions Flashcards
Blood Alcohol Concentration Measurement indicating the percentage of alcohol in the bloodstream, with high levels linked to coma or death. Central Nervous System Depression State where brain and nerve activity slows, causing dulled senses, impaired memory, and loss of motor control. Gastrointestinal Irritation Condition marked by nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and sometimes bleeding after alcohol intake. Alcohol Poisoning Severe toxic reaction with confusion, slurred speech, seizures, and risk of coma or death from excessive intake. Cardiorespiratory Health Aspect of wellness affected by alcohol, leading to decreased heart and breathing rates and possible irregular heartbeat. Motor Skills Physical abilities that become impaired after drinking, increasing risk of accidents and injuries. Risky Sexual Behavior Actions more likely under alcohol influence, including unsafe sex and vulnerability to exploitation. Weight Gain Increase in body mass due to the high calorie content of alcoholic drinks, especially with sedentary habits. Cardiovascular Issues Problems such as weakened heart muscles, hypertension, and increased stroke risk from long-term alcohol use. Brain Damage Destruction of brain cells and impaired cognitive functions resulting from chronic alcohol consumption. Liver Disease Group of conditions including alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver, and cirrhosis caused by prolonged drinking. Cirrhosis Irreversible scarring of liver tissue due to chronic alcohol exposure, leading to organ dysfunction. Carcinogen Agent that promotes cancer development; alcohol increases risk for several types of cancer. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Set of birth defects and developmental issues in children exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. Teratogen Substance capable of causing fetal abnormalities when present during pregnancy, such as alcohol.
