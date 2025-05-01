Alcohol and Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Blood Alcohol Concentration Measurement indicating the percentage of alcohol in the bloodstream, with high levels linked to coma or death.

Central Nervous System Depression State where brain and nerve activity slows, causing dulled senses, impaired memory, and loss of motor control.

Gastrointestinal Irritation Condition marked by nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and sometimes bleeding after alcohol intake.

Alcohol Poisoning Severe toxic reaction with confusion, slurred speech, seizures, and risk of coma or death from excessive intake.

Cardiorespiratory Health Aspect of wellness affected by alcohol, leading to decreased heart and breathing rates and possible irregular heartbeat.

Motor Skills Physical abilities that become impaired after drinking, increasing risk of accidents and injuries.