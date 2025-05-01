Alcohol and Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the blood alcohol concentration level at which coma or death can occur? Coma or death can occur at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.35% or higher.

What type of substance is alcohol classified as? Alcohol is classified as a toxic substance and a depressant.

Name two short-term effects of alcohol on the central nervous system. Short-term effects include sedation and impaired judgment or motor skills.

How does alcohol affect the gastrointestinal system in the short term? Alcohol can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and even bleeding.

What impact does alcohol have on heart and breathing rates? Alcohol can decrease heart and breathing rates and may cause an irregular heartbeat.

Why does alcohol consumption increase the risk of accidents? Alcohol impairs judgment and motor coordination, slowing reaction time and increasing accident risk.