Alcohol and Health quiz Flashcards
What is the blood alcohol concentration level at which coma or death can occur? Coma or death can occur at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.35% or higher. What type of substance is alcohol classified as? Alcohol is classified as a toxic substance and a depressant. Name two short-term effects of alcohol on the central nervous system. Short-term effects include sedation and impaired judgment or motor skills. How does alcohol affect the gastrointestinal system in the short term? Alcohol can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and even bleeding. What impact does alcohol have on heart and breathing rates? Alcohol can decrease heart and breathing rates and may cause an irregular heartbeat. Why does alcohol consumption increase the risk of accidents? Alcohol impairs judgment and motor coordination, slowing reaction time and increasing accident risk. How can alcohol consumption lead to risky sexual behavior? Alcohol lowers inhibitions and impairs judgment, increasing the likelihood of unsafe sex and sexual exploitation. List two symptoms of alcohol poisoning. Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, and seizures. What is a teratogen and how is alcohol related to it? A teratogen is a substance that causes fetal abnormalities; alcohol is a known teratogen. What syndrome can result from alcohol consumption during pregnancy? Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol syndrome. How many calories are in a typical alcoholic drink? A typical alcoholic drink contains about 100 or more calories. How much weight could a sedentary person gain from drinking 1.5 alcoholic drinks daily for a year? A sedentary person could gain about 12 pounds in a year from this drinking habit. What are two long-term cardiovascular effects of alcohol? Long-term effects include weakening of heart muscles and increased risk of hypertension and stroke. How does alcohol affect the brain over time? Alcohol destroys brain cells and impairs cognitive functions. Name two liver diseases associated with long-term alcohol use. Alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis are two liver diseases linked to long-term alcohol use. Why is alcohol considered a carcinogen? Alcohol is considered a carcinogen because it increases the risk of cancers such as liver, breast, and colon cancer. What is alcoholic hepatitis? Alcoholic hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by excessive alcohol consumption. What is cirrhosis and how is it related to alcohol? Cirrhosis is severe scarring of the liver, often resulting from long-term alcohol abuse. What are the short-term and long-term repercussions of alcohol abuse? Short-term repercussions include impaired judgment and poisoning; long-term repercussions include chronic diseases and organ damage. Why is responsible drinking important for health? Responsible drinking is important because alcohol can cause both immediate and chronic health problems, including death.
