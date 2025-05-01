Alcohol and Health quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Alcohol and Health quiz

Alcohol and Health quiz
  • What is the blood alcohol concentration level at which coma or death can occur?
    Coma or death can occur at a blood alcohol concentration of 0.35% or higher.
  • What type of substance is alcohol classified as?
    Alcohol is classified as a toxic substance and a depressant.
  • Name two short-term effects of alcohol on the central nervous system.
    Short-term effects include sedation and impaired judgment or motor skills.
  • How does alcohol affect the gastrointestinal system in the short term?
    Alcohol can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach inflammation, and even bleeding.
  • What impact does alcohol have on heart and breathing rates?
    Alcohol can decrease heart and breathing rates and may cause an irregular heartbeat.
  • Why does alcohol consumption increase the risk of accidents?
    Alcohol impairs judgment and motor coordination, slowing reaction time and increasing accident risk.
  • How can alcohol consumption lead to risky sexual behavior?
    Alcohol lowers inhibitions and impairs judgment, increasing the likelihood of unsafe sex and sexual exploitation.
  • List two symptoms of alcohol poisoning.
    Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, and seizures.
  • What is a teratogen and how is alcohol related to it?
    A teratogen is a substance that causes fetal abnormalities; alcohol is a known teratogen.
  • What syndrome can result from alcohol consumption during pregnancy?
    Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol syndrome.
  • How many calories are in a typical alcoholic drink?
    A typical alcoholic drink contains about 100 or more calories.
  • How much weight could a sedentary person gain from drinking 1.5 alcoholic drinks daily for a year?
    A sedentary person could gain about 12 pounds in a year from this drinking habit.
  • What are two long-term cardiovascular effects of alcohol?
    Long-term effects include weakening of heart muscles and increased risk of hypertension and stroke.
  • How does alcohol affect the brain over time?
    Alcohol destroys brain cells and impairs cognitive functions.
  • Name two liver diseases associated with long-term alcohol use.
    Alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis are two liver diseases linked to long-term alcohol use.
  • Why is alcohol considered a carcinogen?
    Alcohol is considered a carcinogen because it increases the risk of cancers such as liver, breast, and colon cancer.
  • What is alcoholic hepatitis?
    Alcoholic hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by excessive alcohol consumption.
  • What is cirrhosis and how is it related to alcohol?
    Cirrhosis is severe scarring of the liver, often resulting from long-term alcohol abuse.
  • What are the short-term and long-term repercussions of alcohol abuse?
    Short-term repercussions include impaired judgment and poisoning; long-term repercussions include chronic diseases and organ damage.
  • Why is responsible drinking important for health?
    Responsible drinking is important because alcohol can cause both immediate and chronic health problems, including death.