Alcohol Overview definitions Flashcards

Ethanol Primary component in alcoholic beverages responsible for physiological and behavioral effects when consumed.

Proof Measurement system for alcohol content in beverages, calculated as twice the ethanol percentage.

Standard Drink Unit containing approximately 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol, with volume and percentage varying by beverage type.

Beer Alcoholic beverage typically containing 5% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 12 ounces.

Wine Alcoholic beverage generally containing 12% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 5 ounces.

Spirits Alcoholic beverages, such as liquors, usually containing 40% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 1.5 ounces.