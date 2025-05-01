Alcohol Overview definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Alcohol Overview definitions
  • Ethanol
    Primary component in alcoholic beverages responsible for physiological and behavioral effects when consumed.
  • Proof
    Measurement system for alcohol content in beverages, calculated as twice the ethanol percentage.
  • Standard Drink
    Unit containing approximately 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol, with volume and percentage varying by beverage type.
  • Beer
    Alcoholic beverage typically containing 5% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 12 ounces.
  • Wine
    Alcoholic beverage generally containing 12% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 5 ounces.
  • Spirits
    Alcoholic beverages, such as liquors, usually containing 40% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 1.5 ounces.
  • Small Intestine
    Primary site for alcohol absorption, responsible for about 80% of ethanol entering the bloodstream.
  • Pyloric Valve
    Stomach structure whose relaxation allows faster movement of alcohol into the small intestine, increasing absorption rate.
  • Acetaldehyde
    Toxic intermediate produced during ethanol metabolism in the liver, later converted to less harmful substances.
  • Blood Alcohol Concentration
    Ratio of alcohol to total blood volume, indicating levels of impairment and legal driving limits.
  • Impairment
    State of reduced judgment, motor skills, and alertness resulting from elevated blood alcohol concentration.
  • Alcohol Poisoning
    Dangerous condition caused by excessive blood alcohol concentration, potentially leading to coma or death.
  • Body Fat
    Tissue type that displaces water, resulting in higher blood alcohol concentration due to lower total blood volume.
  • Water Content
    Amount of water in the body, which dilutes alcohol and lowers blood alcohol concentration.
  • Sex
    Biological factor influencing blood alcohol concentration, with women generally experiencing higher levels than men.