Alcohol Overview definitions Flashcards

Ethanol Primary component in alcoholic beverages responsible for physiological and behavioral effects when consumed. Proof Measurement system for alcohol content in beverages, calculated as twice the ethanol percentage. Standard Drink Unit containing approximately 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol, with volume and percentage varying by beverage type. Beer Alcoholic beverage typically containing 5% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 12 ounces. Wine Alcoholic beverage generally containing 12% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 5 ounces. Spirits Alcoholic beverages, such as liquors, usually containing 40% alcohol by volume, with a standard serving size of 1.5 ounces. Small Intestine Primary site for alcohol absorption, responsible for about 80% of ethanol entering the bloodstream. Pyloric Valve Stomach structure whose relaxation allows faster movement of alcohol into the small intestine, increasing absorption rate. Acetaldehyde Toxic intermediate produced during ethanol metabolism in the liver, later converted to less harmful substances. Blood Alcohol Concentration Ratio of alcohol to total blood volume, indicating levels of impairment and legal driving limits. Impairment State of reduced judgment, motor skills, and alertness resulting from elevated blood alcohol concentration. Alcohol Poisoning Dangerous condition caused by excessive blood alcohol concentration, potentially leading to coma or death. Body Fat Tissue type that displaces water, resulting in higher blood alcohol concentration due to lower total blood volume. Water Content Amount of water in the body, which dilutes alcohol and lowers blood alcohol concentration. Sex Biological factor influencing blood alcohol concentration, with women generally experiencing higher levels than men.
