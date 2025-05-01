Alcohol Overview quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What type of alcohol is found in alcoholic beverages? Ethanol is the type of alcohol found in alcoholic beverages.

How is 'proof' of an alcoholic beverage calculated? Proof is equal to two times the ethanol percentage in the beverage.

If a bottle is labeled as 80 proof, what is its ethanol percentage? An 80 proof bottle contains 40% ethanol.

How many ounces of pure alcohol are in a standard drink? A standard drink contains about 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol.

What is the typical alcohol percentage and volume for a standard beer? A standard beer is about 5% alcohol and 12 ounces in volume.

What is the typical alcohol percentage and volume for a standard glass of wine? A standard glass of wine is about 12% alcohol and 5 ounces in volume.