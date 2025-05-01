Body Composition definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Body Composition Ratio of fat tissue to lean muscle, used to assess health and risk for chronic diseases.

Essential Fats Lipids required for normal biological functions, supporting processes like hormone production and cell structure.

Fat Distribution Pattern of adipose tissue placement, with abdominal accumulation linked to higher disease risk.

Body Fat Percentage Proportion of total body mass comprised of fat, with healthy ranges differing by sex.

Waist Measurement Circumference around the abdomen, used to estimate risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Chronic Disease Long-term health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, often associated with excess body fat.