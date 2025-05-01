Body Composition definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Body Composition definitions

Body Composition definitions
  • Body Composition
    Ratio of fat tissue to lean muscle, used to assess health and risk for chronic diseases.
  • Essential Fats
    Lipids required for normal biological functions, supporting processes like hormone production and cell structure.
  • Fat Distribution
    Pattern of adipose tissue placement, with abdominal accumulation linked to higher disease risk.
  • Body Fat Percentage
    Proportion of total body mass comprised of fat, with healthy ranges differing by sex.
  • Waist Measurement
    Circumference around the abdomen, used to estimate risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, often associated with excess body fat.
  • Body Mass Index
    Numerical value derived from weight and height, used to classify body composition categories.
  • Obesity
    Classification indicating excessive body fat, divided into three levels based on BMI values.
  • Underweight
    BMI category below 18.5, indicating insufficient body mass relative to height.
  • Bioelectric Impedance Analysis
    Clinical method using electrical current to estimate body fat by measuring conductivity through water.
  • Skinfold Measurement
    Technique using calipers to assess subcutaneous fat thickness for body composition estimation.
  • Hydrostatic Weighing
    Procedure using water displacement to determine body density and fat-to-lean muscle ratio.
  • Bod Pod
    Device employing air displacement to measure body density for accurate body composition analysis.
  • Muscle Mass
    Amount of lean tissue in the body, influencing weight and affecting BMI interpretation.
  • Reference Tool
    Instrument or method, such as BMI, used for preliminary assessment rather than definitive diagnosis.