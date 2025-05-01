Body Composition definitions Flashcards
Body Composition Ratio of fat tissue to lean muscle, used to assess health and risk for chronic diseases. Essential Fats Lipids required for normal biological functions, supporting processes like hormone production and cell structure. Fat Distribution Pattern of adipose tissue placement, with abdominal accumulation linked to higher disease risk. Body Fat Percentage Proportion of total body mass comprised of fat, with healthy ranges differing by sex. Waist Measurement Circumference around the abdomen, used to estimate risk for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Chronic Disease Long-term health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, often associated with excess body fat. Body Mass Index Numerical value derived from weight and height, used to classify body composition categories. Obesity Classification indicating excessive body fat, divided into three levels based on BMI values. Underweight BMI category below 18.5, indicating insufficient body mass relative to height. Bioelectric Impedance Analysis Clinical method using electrical current to estimate body fat by measuring conductivity through water. Skinfold Measurement Technique using calipers to assess subcutaneous fat thickness for body composition estimation. Hydrostatic Weighing Procedure using water displacement to determine body density and fat-to-lean muscle ratio. Bod Pod Device employing air displacement to measure body density for accurate body composition analysis. Muscle Mass Amount of lean tissue in the body, influencing weight and affecting BMI interpretation. Reference Tool Instrument or method, such as BMI, used for preliminary assessment rather than definitive diagnosis.
