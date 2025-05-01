Body Composition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Does body composition play a significant role in cardiorespiratory fitness, and why? Yes, body composition is important for cardiorespiratory fitness because the ratio of fat to lean muscle affects overall health and physical performance. Excess body fat, especially around the abdomen, increases the risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which can negatively impact cardiorespiratory fitness.

What is the healthy body fat percentage range for women and men? For women, the healthy range is 15-32%, and for men, it is 8-24%. These ranges support normal biological functions.

Why is it dangerous to have too low a body fat percentage? Essential fats are necessary for normal body functions, and having too little can harm overall health. Extremely low body fat can impair biological processes.

How does fat distribution in the body affect health risk? Fat accumulation around the abdomen increases the risk of chronic diseases more than fat around the hips and thighs. Abdominal fat is linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

What waist measurements are associated with increased chronic disease risk for women and men? A waist greater than 35 inches for women and greater than 40 inches for men increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. These measurements are risk indicators, not guarantees of disease.

What is the formula for calculating BMI using pounds and inches? BMI equals weight in pounds divided by height in inches squared, then multiplied by 703. This formula is commonly used in the United States.