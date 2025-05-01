Body's Defense System definitions Flashcards
Skin Acts as a physical shield, preventing harmful microorganisms from entering the body and causing infection. Hair Traps particles and pathogens, especially in areas like the nose, reducing their entry into the body. Mucus Lining Protects underlying tissues and traps pathogens, aiding in their removal from the body. Sweat Contains chemicals that can kill pathogens on the skin, contributing to the body's chemical defense. Tears Wash away microorganisms from the eyes and contain substances that destroy pathogens. Stomach Acid Highly acidic environment that degrades and destroys many types of ingested pathogens. Gut Microbiome Community of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract that competes with and suppresses harmful invaders. Immune System Complex network of cells and processes that activates to eliminate pathogens that bypass initial barriers. Innate Immunity Nonspecific, immediate defense present from birth, using cells to catch and destroy invaders. Adaptive Immunity Specialized defense that evolves over time, targeting specific pathogens and creating long-term protection. Neutrophil Type of white blood cell that rapidly responds to infections by engulfing and destroying pathogens. Macrophage Large phagocytic cell that engulfs pathogens and dead cells, playing a key role in innate defense. Natural Killer Cell Immune cell that identifies and destroys infected or abnormal cells without prior exposure. Lymphocyte White blood cell involved in adaptive immunity, including B and T cells that target specific invaders. Antibody Y-shaped protein produced by certain immune cells that binds to antigens, neutralizing or marking them for destruction. Antigen Molecule on cell surfaces recognized by the immune system as foreign, triggering a targeted response. Memory Cell Long-lived immune cell that retains information about past invaders, enabling faster future responses.
