Body's Defense System definitions Flashcards

Skin Acts as a physical shield, preventing harmful microorganisms from entering the body and causing infection.

Hair Traps particles and pathogens, especially in areas like the nose, reducing their entry into the body.

Mucus Lining Protects underlying tissues and traps pathogens, aiding in their removal from the body.

Sweat Contains chemicals that can kill pathogens on the skin, contributing to the body's chemical defense.

Tears Wash away microorganisms from the eyes and contain substances that destroy pathogens.

Stomach Acid Highly acidic environment that degrades and destroys many types of ingested pathogens.