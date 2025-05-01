Body's Defense System quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main types of barriers in the body's defense system? The two main types are physical barriers (like skin and hair) and chemical barriers (like sweat and stomach acid).

How does skin function as a physical barrier? Skin prevents the entry of pathogens into the body.

What role do nose hairs play in the body's defense? Nose hairs trap particles and pathogens, preventing them from entering the body.

How do eyelids and eyelashes protect the eyes? Eyelids and eyelashes prevent pathogens from entering the eyes.

What is the function of mucus linings in the body? Mucus linings protect tissues by trapping pathogens and preventing them from reaching underlying tissues.

How do sweat and tears act as chemical barriers? Sweat and tears contain chemicals that kill pathogens, and tears can also wash away microorganisms.