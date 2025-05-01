Skip to main content
Building Relationships definitions Flashcards

Building Relationships definitions
  • Accountability
    Responsibility for words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes within a relationship, fostering trust and reliability.
  • Self-nurturance
    Prioritizing personal physical, mental, and emotional health to support growth and relationship well-being.
  • Family of origin
    Group in which a person is raised, shaping upbringing, regardless of biological connection.
  • Open communication
    Willingness to share thoughts and feelings, enabling resolution of grievances and strengthening bonds.
  • Boundaries
    Limits established to ensure respect and personal space, preventing over-involvement in others' lives.
  • Friendship
    Optional, long-term, mutually beneficial connection between individuals, built on acceptance and dependability.
  • Acceptance
    Feeling valued and included within a group, essential for healthy interpersonal connections.
  • Dependability
    Reliability in providing support and being present during both good and challenging times.
  • Romantic relationship
    Connection marked by love, emotional and physical attraction, and shared interests or values.
  • Conflict resolution
    Process of addressing disagreements constructively to maintain relationship health and stability.
  • Exclusivity
    Mutual commitment to one partner, reinforcing trust and dedication in romantic connections.
  • Sternberg triangular theory
    Model describing love as a combination of intimacy, passion, and commitment, forming various love types.
  • Intimacy
    Emotional closeness, sharing, and mutual support, forming the foundation of deep connections.
  • Passion
    Internal drive leading to romance, attraction, and arousal, energizing relationships.
  • Commitment
    Dedication and loyalty to another, involving conscious choice and sustained effort over time.