Building Relationships definitions Flashcards

Building Relationships definitions
Accountability Responsibility for words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes within a relationship, fostering trust and reliability. Self-nurturance Prioritizing personal physical, mental, and emotional health to support growth and relationship well-being. Family of origin Group in which a person is raised, shaping upbringing, regardless of biological connection. Open communication Willingness to share thoughts and feelings, enabling resolution of grievances and strengthening bonds. Boundaries Limits established to ensure respect and personal space, preventing over-involvement in others' lives. Friendship Optional, long-term, mutually beneficial connection between individuals, built on acceptance and dependability. Acceptance Feeling valued and included within a group, essential for healthy interpersonal connections. Dependability Reliability in providing support and being present during both good and challenging times. Romantic relationship Connection marked by love, emotional and physical attraction, and shared interests or values. Conflict resolution Process of addressing disagreements constructively to maintain relationship health and stability. Exclusivity Mutual commitment to one partner, reinforcing trust and dedication in romantic connections. Sternberg triangular theory Model describing love as a combination of intimacy, passion, and commitment, forming various love types. Intimacy Emotional closeness, sharing, and mutual support, forming the foundation of deep connections. Passion Internal drive leading to romance, attraction, and arousal, energizing relationships. Commitment Dedication and loyalty to another, involving conscious choice and sustained effort over time.
Building Relationships definitions
