Building Relationships definitions Flashcards

Accountability Responsibility for words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes within a relationship, fostering trust and reliability.

Self-nurturance Prioritizing personal physical, mental, and emotional health to support growth and relationship well-being.

Family of origin Group in which a person is raised, shaping upbringing, regardless of biological connection.

Open communication Willingness to share thoughts and feelings, enabling resolution of grievances and strengthening bonds.

Boundaries Limits established to ensure respect and personal space, preventing over-involvement in others' lives.

Friendship Optional, long-term, mutually beneficial connection between individuals, built on acceptance and dependability.