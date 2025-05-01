Building Relationships quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two essential qualities required for all healthy relationships? Accountability and self-nurturance are essential for all healthy relationships.

What does accountability mean in the context of relationships? Accountability means taking responsibility for your words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes.

How is self-nurturance defined in building relationships? Self-nurturance is taking care of yourself first to support your physical, mental, and emotional health and growth.

What are the three main categories of intimate relationships? The three main categories are family, friendship, and romantic relationships.

What is a family of origin? A family of origin is the family in which a person was raised, regardless of biological connection.

What are two key characteristics of a healthy family relationship? Open communication and well-established boundaries are key characteristics of a healthy family relationship.