Building Relationships quiz Flashcards

What are the two essential qualities required for all healthy relationships? Accountability and self-nurturance are essential for all healthy relationships. What does accountability mean in the context of relationships? Accountability means taking responsibility for your words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes. How is self-nurturance defined in building relationships? Self-nurturance is taking care of yourself first to support your physical, mental, and emotional health and growth. What are the three main categories of intimate relationships? The three main categories are family, friendship, and romantic relationships. What is a family of origin? A family of origin is the family in which a person was raised, regardless of biological connection. What are two key characteristics of a healthy family relationship? Open communication and well-established boundaries are key characteristics of a healthy family relationship. Why are boundaries important in family relationships? Boundaries ensure everyone feels respected and listened to, preventing unwanted interference in personal lives. How is a healthy friendship defined? A healthy friendship is an optional, long-term, and mutually beneficial relationship between two or more individuals. What are three characteristics of a healthy friendship? Acceptance, dependability, and availability are three characteristics of a healthy friendship. What marks a romantic relationship? A romantic relationship is marked by love, emotional and physical attraction. What are three cornerstones of a healthy romantic relationship? Conflict resolution, exclusivity (commitment), and shared interests, values, and goals are cornerstones of a healthy romantic relationship. Who proposed the triangular theory of love? Psychologist Robert Sternberg proposed the triangular theory of love. What are the three components of Sternberg's triangular theory of love? The three components are intimacy, passion, and commitment. What does intimacy represent in Sternberg's theory? Intimacy is the emotional component, involving closeness, sharing, and mutual support. How is passion defined in the triangular theory of love? Passion is the motivational component, representing romance, attraction, and arousal. What does commitment mean in Sternberg's theory? Commitment is the cognitive component, meaning dedication to a person through actions and loyalty over time. What type of love is formed by intimacy and commitment without passion? Compassionate love is formed by intimacy and commitment without passion. What is empty love according to Sternberg's theory? Empty love is commitment without intimacy or passion, such as in some arranged marriages. What is consummate love in the triangular theory of love? Consummate love is a rare, perfect balance of intimacy, passion, and commitment. Why is consummate love considered rare? Consummate love is rare because it requires a harmonious combination of all three components, which takes significant work and communication.
Building Relationships quiz
