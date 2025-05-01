Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Building Relationships quiz Flashcards

Back
Building Relationships quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What are the two essential qualities required for all healthy relationships?
    Accountability and self-nurturance are essential for all healthy relationships.
  • What does accountability mean in the context of relationships?
    Accountability means taking responsibility for your words, decisions, actions, and their outcomes.
  • How is self-nurturance defined in building relationships?
    Self-nurturance is taking care of yourself first to support your physical, mental, and emotional health and growth.
  • What are the three main categories of intimate relationships?
    The three main categories are family, friendship, and romantic relationships.
  • What is a family of origin?
    A family of origin is the family in which a person was raised, regardless of biological connection.
  • What are two key characteristics of a healthy family relationship?
    Open communication and well-established boundaries are key characteristics of a healthy family relationship.
  • Why are boundaries important in family relationships?
    Boundaries ensure everyone feels respected and listened to, preventing unwanted interference in personal lives.
  • How is a healthy friendship defined?
    A healthy friendship is an optional, long-term, and mutually beneficial relationship between two or more individuals.
  • What are three characteristics of a healthy friendship?
    Acceptance, dependability, and availability are three characteristics of a healthy friendship.
  • What marks a romantic relationship?
    A romantic relationship is marked by love, emotional and physical attraction.
  • What are three cornerstones of a healthy romantic relationship?
    Conflict resolution, exclusivity (commitment), and shared interests, values, and goals are cornerstones of a healthy romantic relationship.
  • Who proposed the triangular theory of love?
    Psychologist Robert Sternberg proposed the triangular theory of love.
  • What are the three components of Sternberg's triangular theory of love?
    The three components are intimacy, passion, and commitment.
  • What does intimacy represent in Sternberg's theory?
    Intimacy is the emotional component, involving closeness, sharing, and mutual support.
  • How is passion defined in the triangular theory of love?
    Passion is the motivational component, representing romance, attraction, and arousal.
  • What does commitment mean in Sternberg's theory?
    Commitment is the cognitive component, meaning dedication to a person through actions and loyalty over time.
  • What type of love is formed by intimacy and commitment without passion?
    Compassionate love is formed by intimacy and commitment without passion.
  • What is empty love according to Sternberg's theory?
    Empty love is commitment without intimacy or passion, such as in some arranged marriages.
  • What is consummate love in the triangular theory of love?
    Consummate love is a rare, perfect balance of intimacy, passion, and commitment.
  • Why is consummate love considered rare?
    Consummate love is rare because it requires a harmonious combination of all three components, which takes significant work and communication.