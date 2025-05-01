Building Relationships quiz #1 Flashcards
Why can finding friends who like to exercise with you contribute to building healthy relationships? Finding friends who enjoy exercising with you can strengthen healthy relationships because friendships thrive on shared interests, mutual benefit, acceptance, and dependability. Engaging in activities together, such as exercise, fosters connection, support, and availability, which are key characteristics of strong, healthy friendships. What are the two essential qualities required for all healthy relationships to function properly? The two essential qualities are accountability and self-nurturance. Accountability means taking responsibility for your actions and their outcomes, while self-nurturance involves caring for your own physical, mental, and emotional health. How does the concept of self-nurturance contribute to the health of a relationship? Self-nurturance ensures you take care of your own well-being, which supports your ability to contribute positively to relationships. However, it must be balanced so that prioritizing your needs does not harm the relationship. What is meant by 'family of origin' in the context of building relationships? Family of origin refers to the family in which a person was raised, which plays a major role in their upbringing. It does not require biological connection and can include adoptive or long-term non-biological relationships. What are the key characteristics of a healthy family relationship? A healthy family relationship is characterized by open communication and well-established boundaries. These allow members to express grievances and feel respected. How is a healthy friendship defined in terms of its duration and benefits? A healthy friendship is an optional, long-term relationship that is mutually beneficial to all involved. It requires time to develop and benefits all parties. What are the main characteristics that define a healthy romantic relationship? A healthy romantic relationship is marked by conflict resolution, exclusivity, and shared interests, values, and goals. These elements help maintain commitment and strengthen the bond over time. According to Sternberg's triangular theory of love, what are the three key components of love? The three key components are intimacy, passion, and commitment. Each represents emotional closeness, motivational attraction, and cognitive dedication, respectively. What type of love is described as having only commitment without intimacy or passion, and what is a common example? This is called 'empty love,' which consists solely of commitment. Arranged marriages are a common example, though love can develop over time. What is consummate love according to Sternberg's theory, and why is it considered rare? Consummate love is the harmonious combination of intimacy, passion, and commitment. It is rare because it requires a perfect balance and significant effort from all individuals involved.
Building Relationships quiz #1
