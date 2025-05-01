Skip to main content
Cancer Risk Factors definitions Flashcards

Cancer Risk Factors definitions
  • Carcinogen
    A substance or agent that increases the likelihood of abnormal cell growth, often leading to the development of malignant tumors.
  • Obesity
    A condition marked by excess body fat that raises the risk of certain cancers, especially breast cancer, due to hormonal influences on tissues.
  • Tobacco
    A product whose use is the primary cause of lung and pancreatic cancers, responsible for the majority of lung cancer deaths.
  • Alcohol
    A beverage classified as a carcinogen, linked to increased risk of multiple cancers, including breast and colon, with no safe consumption level.
  • Acrylamide
    A chemical formed in starchy foods cooked at high temperatures, considered a probable human carcinogen under ongoing research.
  • Asbestos
    A mineral fiber found in some workplaces, exposure to which significantly raises the risk of developing cancer over time.
  • Radon
    A naturally occurring radioactive gas, exposure to which is a leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, often detected in homes.
  • UV Radiation
    Invisible rays from the sun that damage skin cells, making them the main cause of most skin cancers when protection is lacking.
  • Health Inequity
    A social condition where disparities in access and outcomes lead to higher cancer mortality rates among certain population groups.
  • Occupational Exposure
    Contact with harmful substances at work, such as diesel fumes or coal tar, that increases the risk of developing cancer.
  • HPV
    A virus that raises the risk of cervical cancer, responsible for a significant portion of infection-related cancer cases.
  • BRCA1
    A gene whose mutated form greatly increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer, often identified through genetic testing.
  • BRCA2
    A gene variant associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, inherited and detectable through specialized tests.
  • DNA Damage
    Alterations in genetic material that can result from infections or inherited mutations, leading to abnormal cell growth and cancer.
  • Adipose Tissue
    Body fat that is sensitive to hormonal changes, contributing to increased cancer risk in overweight individuals.