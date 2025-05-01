Cancer Risk Factors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carcinogen A substance or agent that increases the likelihood of abnormal cell growth, often leading to the development of malignant tumors.

Obesity A condition marked by excess body fat that raises the risk of certain cancers, especially breast cancer, due to hormonal influences on tissues.

Tobacco A product whose use is the primary cause of lung and pancreatic cancers, responsible for the majority of lung cancer deaths.

Alcohol A beverage classified as a carcinogen, linked to increased risk of multiple cancers, including breast and colon, with no safe consumption level.

Acrylamide A chemical formed in starchy foods cooked at high temperatures, considered a probable human carcinogen under ongoing research.

Asbestos A mineral fiber found in some workplaces, exposure to which significantly raises the risk of developing cancer over time.