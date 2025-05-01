Cancer Risk Factors definitions Flashcards
Carcinogen A substance or agent that increases the likelihood of abnormal cell growth, often leading to the development of malignant tumors. Obesity A condition marked by excess body fat that raises the risk of certain cancers, especially breast cancer, due to hormonal influences on tissues. Tobacco A product whose use is the primary cause of lung and pancreatic cancers, responsible for the majority of lung cancer deaths. Alcohol A beverage classified as a carcinogen, linked to increased risk of multiple cancers, including breast and colon, with no safe consumption level. Acrylamide A chemical formed in starchy foods cooked at high temperatures, considered a probable human carcinogen under ongoing research. Asbestos A mineral fiber found in some workplaces, exposure to which significantly raises the risk of developing cancer over time. Radon A naturally occurring radioactive gas, exposure to which is a leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, often detected in homes. UV Radiation Invisible rays from the sun that damage skin cells, making them the main cause of most skin cancers when protection is lacking. Health Inequity A social condition where disparities in access and outcomes lead to higher cancer mortality rates among certain population groups. Occupational Exposure Contact with harmful substances at work, such as diesel fumes or coal tar, that increases the risk of developing cancer. HPV A virus that raises the risk of cervical cancer, responsible for a significant portion of infection-related cancer cases. BRCA1 A gene whose mutated form greatly increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer, often identified through genetic testing. BRCA2 A gene variant associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, inherited and detectable through specialized tests. DNA Damage Alterations in genetic material that can result from infections or inherited mutations, leading to abnormal cell growth and cancer. Adipose Tissue Body fat that is sensitive to hormonal changes, contributing to increased cancer risk in overweight individuals.
Cancer Risk Factors definitions
