Cancer Risk Factors quiz Flashcards

What is the leading cause of lung and pancreatic cancer? Tobacco use and smoking are the leading causes of lung and pancreatic cancer.

How much does obesity increase the risk of breast cancer? Obesity increases the risk of breast cancer by about two to four times.

What percentage of lung cancer deaths is caused by smoking? Smoking causes more than 80% of lung cancer deaths.

Which dietary compound found in starchy foods cooked at high temperatures is considered a probable human carcinogen? Acrylamide is the compound found in such foods and is considered a probable human carcinogen.

What types of meats are associated with increased risk of esophageal and stomach cancers? Meats cured in salt, smoked, or containing nitrates are associated with increased risk of these cancers.

What does the World Health Organization say about safe levels of alcohol consumption regarding cancer risk? The WHO states that no level of alcohol consumption is safe in terms of cancer risk.