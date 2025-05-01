Skip to main content
Communication definitions Flashcards

Communication definitions
  • Communication
    Essential process for forming and maintaining healthy relationships, involving sharing, listening, and interpreting messages.
  • Self-Disclosure
    Sharing personal experiences, emotions, and information to foster mutual understanding and encourage openness.
  • Listening
    Active engagement with another's message, enhancing relationships and enabling accurate interpretation of meaning.
  • Feedback
    Response or reaction indicating a message was received, helping clarify understanding and strengthen connections.
  • Nonverbal Communication
    Unspoken or unwritten cues, such as facial expressions and gestures, that convey meaning beyond words.
  • Active Listening
    Fully attentive engagement, showing understanding and providing thoughtful responses to the speaker.
  • Selective Listening
    Focusing only on parts of a message that align with personal interests or beliefs, often missing full context.
  • Passive Listening
    Minimal attention to a message, often resulting in automatic or superficial responses without true understanding.
  • Facial Expressions
    Visible emotional signals that help convey feelings and reactions, often reinforcing or contradicting spoken words.
  • Gestures
    Physical movements, such as hand signals, that express emotions or intentions without verbal communication.
  • Body Language
    Posture and movement patterns that communicate attitudes, emotions, and intentions nonverbally.
  • Tone
    Quality or emotion in a voice that influences how a message is interpreted, such as happiness or aggression.
  • Interpersonal Space
    Physical distance maintained between individuals, reflecting comfort, boundaries, or emotional states.
  • Confidentiality
    Protection of shared personal information, crucial for building trust and encouraging open communication.
  • Emotional Intelligence
    Ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions in oneself and others, enhancing relationship quality.