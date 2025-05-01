Communication definitions Flashcards
Back
Communication Essential process for forming and maintaining healthy relationships, involving sharing, listening, and interpreting messages. Self-Disclosure Sharing personal experiences, emotions, and information to foster mutual understanding and encourage openness. Listening Active engagement with another's message, enhancing relationships and enabling accurate interpretation of meaning. Feedback Response or reaction indicating a message was received, helping clarify understanding and strengthen connections. Nonverbal Communication Unspoken or unwritten cues, such as facial expressions and gestures, that convey meaning beyond words. Active Listening Fully attentive engagement, showing understanding and providing thoughtful responses to the speaker. Selective Listening Focusing only on parts of a message that align with personal interests or beliefs, often missing full context. Passive Listening Minimal attention to a message, often resulting in automatic or superficial responses without true understanding. Facial Expressions Visible emotional signals that help convey feelings and reactions, often reinforcing or contradicting spoken words. Gestures Physical movements, such as hand signals, that express emotions or intentions without verbal communication. Body Language Posture and movement patterns that communicate attitudes, emotions, and intentions nonverbally. Tone Quality or emotion in a voice that influences how a message is interpreted, such as happiness or aggression. Interpersonal Space Physical distance maintained between individuals, reflecting comfort, boundaries, or emotional states. Confidentiality Protection of shared personal information, crucial for building trust and encouraging open communication. Emotional Intelligence Ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions in oneself and others, enhancing relationship quality.
Communication definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15