Communication definitions Flashcards

Communication Essential process for forming and maintaining healthy relationships, involving sharing, listening, and interpreting messages.

Self-Disclosure Sharing personal experiences, emotions, and information to foster mutual understanding and encourage openness.

Listening Active engagement with another's message, enhancing relationships and enabling accurate interpretation of meaning.

Feedback Response or reaction indicating a message was received, helping clarify understanding and strengthen connections.

Nonverbal Communication Unspoken or unwritten cues, such as facial expressions and gestures, that convey meaning beyond words.

Active Listening Fully attentive engagement, showing understanding and providing thoughtful responses to the speaker.