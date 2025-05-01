Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Communication quiz Flashcards

Back
Communication quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What are the three main components of effective communication in intimate relationships?
    The three main components are self-disclosure, listening and feedback, and nonverbal communication.
  • What is self-disclosure in the context of communication?
    Self-disclosure is sharing personal information, emotions, and past experiences to help others understand you better.
  • Why is self-disclosure considered a two-way street?
    Because sharing personal information encourages the other person to also self-disclose, fostering mutual understanding.
  • What is a potential negative aspect of self-disclosure?
    Fear of rejection or previous violations of confidentiality can make people hesitant to self-disclose.
  • How can previous violations of confidentiality affect future self-disclosure?
    They can create distrust and serve as roadblocks to sharing personal information in future relationships.
  • What role does listening play in effective communication?
    Listening is vital for interpreting what the other person says and enhances relationships through active engagement.
  • What is feedback in communication?
    Feedback is the response or reaction given by the receiver to the sender, indicating the message was received.
  • What is active listening?
    Active listening involves fully engaging with the speaker, understanding their message, and responding thoughtfully.
  • How does selective listening differ from active listening?
    Selective listening involves only paying attention to parts of the message that support one's existing beliefs.
  • What characterizes passive listening?
    Passive listening is when someone hears the message but does not provide meaningful feedback or engagement.
  • Name two strategies to improve listening skills.
    Avoid distractions and ask for clarification if something is unclear.
  • Why is it important to avoid interrupting during a conversation?
    Interrupting prevents the speaker from fully expressing themselves and shows a lack of active listening.
  • What is nonverbal communication?
    Nonverbal communication is the unspoken or unwritten message sent or received during communication, such as facial expressions or gestures.
  • Give two examples of nonverbal communication.
    Examples include tone of voice and facial expressions.
  • How can tone of voice affect communication?
    Tone can convey emotions such as aggression, happiness, or sadness, influencing how the message is received.
  • Why is it important for verbal and nonverbal communication to match?
    If they don't match, it can cause confusion and make people doubt the sincerity of the message.
  • What can gestures and body language communicate?
    They can express emotions like happiness or anger without using words.
  • How does interpersonal space function in nonverbal communication?
    Interpersonal space can signal a need for distance or comfort, especially during moments of conflict.
  • What is the impact of nonverbal cues on communication?
    Nonverbal cues can reinforce or contradict verbal messages, affecting how the message is interpreted.
  • How does mastering communication components benefit relationships?
    It promotes emotional intelligence and strengthens interpersonal connections, leading to more fulfilling relationships.