Communication quiz Flashcards

What are the three main components of effective communication in intimate relationships? The three main components are self-disclosure, listening and feedback, and nonverbal communication.

What is self-disclosure in the context of communication? Self-disclosure is sharing personal information, emotions, and past experiences to help others understand you better.

Why is self-disclosure considered a two-way street? Because sharing personal information encourages the other person to also self-disclose, fostering mutual understanding.

What is a potential negative aspect of self-disclosure? Fear of rejection or previous violations of confidentiality can make people hesitant to self-disclose.

How can previous violations of confidentiality affect future self-disclosure? They can create distrust and serve as roadblocks to sharing personal information in future relationships.

What role does listening play in effective communication? Listening is vital for interpreting what the other person says and enhances relationships through active engagement.