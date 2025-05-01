Skip to main content
Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards

Determinants of Health definitions
  • Individual Behavior
    Choices and habits that can be changed and have a direct impact on health, influencing risk for chronic diseases.
  • Chronic Disease
    Long-term health condition requiring ongoing care, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors.
  • Modifiable Determinant
    Factor affecting health that can be altered through personal choices, such as diet or activity level.
  • Non-modifiable Determinant
    Innate characteristic, like age or genetics, that cannot be changed and may increase disease risk.
  • Physical Activity
    Movement that improves health and reduces risk of death, with even moderate amounts offering significant benefits.
  • Nutrition
    Quality and type of food consumed, influencing risk for diseases and overall well-being.
  • Tobacco Smoking
    Use of tobacco products, a major contributor to preventable deaths and chronic illnesses.
  • Alcohol Use
    Consumption of alcoholic beverages, which can lead to diseases, accidents, and violence when excessive.
  • Biology
    Innate physical traits, such as sex and age, that influence susceptibility to certain health conditions.
  • Genetics
    Inherited traits that can predispose individuals to specific diseases or disorders.
  • Social Determinant
    Non-medical factor, like economic stability or education, shaping health outcomes and opportunities.
  • Economic Stability
    Steady income and financial resources, enabling access to healthy food, care, and safer environments.
  • Education
    Level of learning attained, which opens opportunities and supports healthier, more fulfilling lives.
  • Built Environment
    Human-made surroundings, such as parks and roads, that influence physical activity and access to healthy resources.
  • Health Services
    Access to medical care, screenings, and preventive measures that improve health and extend life expectancy.