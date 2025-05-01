Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Individual Behavior Choices and habits that can be changed and have a direct impact on health, influencing risk for chronic diseases.

Chronic Disease Long-term health condition requiring ongoing care, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors.

Modifiable Determinant Factor affecting health that can be altered through personal choices, such as diet or activity level.

Non-modifiable Determinant Innate characteristic, like age or genetics, that cannot be changed and may increase disease risk.

Physical Activity Movement that improves health and reduces risk of death, with even moderate amounts offering significant benefits.

Nutrition Quality and type of food consumed, influencing risk for diseases and overall well-being.