Determinants of Health definitions Flashcards

Individual Behavior Choices and habits that can be changed and have a direct impact on health, influencing risk for chronic diseases. Chronic Disease Long-term health condition requiring ongoing care, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors. Modifiable Determinant Factor affecting health that can be altered through personal choices, such as diet or activity level. Non-modifiable Determinant Innate characteristic, like age or genetics, that cannot be changed and may increase disease risk. Physical Activity Movement that improves health and reduces risk of death, with even moderate amounts offering significant benefits. Nutrition Quality and type of food consumed, influencing risk for diseases and overall well-being. Tobacco Smoking Use of tobacco products, a major contributor to preventable deaths and chronic illnesses. Alcohol Use Consumption of alcoholic beverages, which can lead to diseases, accidents, and violence when excessive. Biology Innate physical traits, such as sex and age, that influence susceptibility to certain health conditions. Genetics Inherited traits that can predispose individuals to specific diseases or disorders. Social Determinant Non-medical factor, like economic stability or education, shaping health outcomes and opportunities. Economic Stability Steady income and financial resources, enabling access to healthy food, care, and safer environments. Education Level of learning attained, which opens opportunities and supports healthier, more fulfilling lives. Built Environment Human-made surroundings, such as parks and roads, that influence physical activity and access to healthy resources. Health Services Access to medical care, screenings, and preventive measures that improve health and extend life expectancy.
