Determinants of Health quiz Flashcards

What are the four main modifiable determinants of health that contribute to chronic diseases? The four main modifiable determinants are lack of physical activity, poor diet, excessive alcohol use, and tobacco smoking. How many deaths annually in the US are attributed to lack of physical activity? About 200,000 deaths annually in the US are attributed to lack of physical activity. How much weekly physical activity is recommended to reduce the risk of death by 33%? 150 minutes of physical activity per week is recommended to reduce the risk of death by 33%. What health risks are associated with poor diet and nutrition? Poor diet and nutrition increase the risk of all-cause mortality, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. How many deaths annually in the US are caused by excessive alcohol use? Excessive alcohol use is responsible for about 88,000 deaths annually in the US. What are some health consequences of excessive alcohol use? Excessive alcohol use can cause heart and liver diseases, cancers, accidents, and violent outbursts. How many deaths are caused by tobacco smoking and secondhand smoke annually in the US? Tobacco smoking causes about 480,000 deaths annually, with an additional 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke. What is the difference between modifiable and non-modifiable determinants of health? Modifiable determinants can be changed by individual behavior, while non-modifiable determinants, like biology and genetics, cannot be changed. List two examples of non-modifiable determinants of health. Examples include age and sex at birth. How does age affect health risks? Older people are at higher risk for illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and neurodegenerative disorders. How does sex at birth influence health risks? Men tend to have higher risks of cardiovascular diseases, while women have higher risks of autoimmune diseases and UTIs. How can race or ethnicity affect health risks? Certain races or ethnicities have higher risks for specific diseases, such as Native Americans for diabetes and African Americans for hypertension. What are social determinants of health? Social determinants are non-medical factors like economic stability, education, built environment, and community that affect health. How does economic stability impact health? People with steady income can afford healthy food, healthcare, and live in safer, less polluted neighborhoods, improving their health. Why is education considered a social determinant of health? Education prepares individuals for better work opportunities and enables them to live fulfilling lives and contribute to society. What is a food desert and how does it affect health? A food desert is an area where the nearest grocery store is at least one mile away, limiting access to fresh food and increasing health risks. How do positive community relationships affect health? Positive community relationships improve health and well-being, while unsafe neighborhoods and discrimination reduce them. How does access to quality health services affect life expectancy? Access to quality health services improves health and has contributed to doubling life expectancy over the past two centuries. What are some examples of essential health services? Essential health services include doctor visits, regular checkups, vaccinations, and preventative screenings. How can policy making improve public health? Policy making can improve public health through interventions like seat belt laws, smoking bans, and ensuring access to affordable healthcare.
Determinants of Health quiz
