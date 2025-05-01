Determinants of Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main modifiable determinants of health that contribute to chronic diseases? The four main modifiable determinants are lack of physical activity, poor diet, excessive alcohol use, and tobacco smoking.

How many deaths annually in the US are attributed to lack of physical activity? About 200,000 deaths annually in the US are attributed to lack of physical activity.

How much weekly physical activity is recommended to reduce the risk of death by 33%? 150 minutes of physical activity per week is recommended to reduce the risk of death by 33%.

What health risks are associated with poor diet and nutrition? Poor diet and nutrition increase the risk of all-cause mortality, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

How many deaths annually in the US are caused by excessive alcohol use? Excessive alcohol use is responsible for about 88,000 deaths annually in the US.

What are some health consequences of excessive alcohol use? Excessive alcohol use can cause heart and liver diseases, cancers, accidents, and violent outbursts.