Drug Categories definitions Flashcards

Stimulant Substance that activates the central nervous system, increasing energy, heart rate, and alertness, but may cause tremors or convulsions if misused.

Depressant Substance that slows central nervous system activity, promoting relaxation and drowsiness, but can lead to loss of consciousness or death if abused.

Opioid Compound derived from poppy seeds or synthesized, providing pain relief and euphoria, but carries high risk of addiction and slowed breathing.

Cannabis Plant-based drug legal for medical use in many states, commonly smoked, causing altered senses, impaired cognition, and decreased lung health.

Hallucinogen Drug that induces auditory and visual hallucinations, may increase heart rate and impair motor function, with potential for severe psychological effects.

Inhalant Substance administered by breathing in fumes, delivering rapid effects such as dizziness and disorientation, with high risk of loss of consciousness.