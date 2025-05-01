Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Drug Categories definitions Flashcards

Back
Drug Categories definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Stimulant
    Substance that activates the central nervous system, increasing energy, heart rate, and alertness, but may cause tremors or convulsions if misused.
  • Depressant
    Substance that slows central nervous system activity, promoting relaxation and drowsiness, but can lead to loss of consciousness or death if abused.
  • Opioid
    Compound derived from poppy seeds or synthesized, providing pain relief and euphoria, but carries high risk of addiction and slowed breathing.
  • Cannabis
    Plant-based drug legal for medical use in many states, commonly smoked, causing altered senses, impaired cognition, and decreased lung health.
  • Hallucinogen
    Drug that induces auditory and visual hallucinations, may increase heart rate and impair motor function, with potential for severe psychological effects.
  • Inhalant
    Substance administered by breathing in fumes, delivering rapid effects such as dizziness and disorientation, with high risk of loss of consciousness.
  • Anabolic Steroid
    Synthetic hormone used to enhance muscle growth and strength, but may cause acne, liver damage, and increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
  • Central Nervous System
    Body system affected by many drug categories, responsible for processing sensory information and controlling bodily functions.
  • Euphoria
    Intense feeling of pleasure or well-being, commonly experienced after consumption of certain drugs such as opioids and cannabis.
  • Addiction
    Chronic condition marked by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences, often associated with opioids and stimulants.
  • Motor Function
    Ability to control muscle movements, which can be impaired by drugs like cannabis, hallucinogens, and inhalants.
  • Pain Relief
    Reduction of physical discomfort, a primary effect of opioids, but often accompanied by risk of dependency.
  • Synthetic Testosterone
    Lab-created hormone mimicking natural testosterone, used in anabolic steroids to promote muscle growth.
  • Overdose
    Dangerous condition resulting from excessive drug consumption, potentially leading to death, especially with opioids and depressants.
  • Illicit Drug
    Substance prohibited by law, such as cannabis in some states, often associated with misuse and health risks.