Drug Categories definitions Flashcards

Stimulant Substance that activates the central nervous system, increasing energy, heart rate, and alertness, but may cause tremors or convulsions if misused. Depressant Substance that slows central nervous system activity, promoting relaxation and drowsiness, but can lead to loss of consciousness or death if abused. Opioid Compound derived from poppy seeds or synthesized, providing pain relief and euphoria, but carries high risk of addiction and slowed breathing. Cannabis Plant-based drug legal for medical use in many states, commonly smoked, causing altered senses, impaired cognition, and decreased lung health. Hallucinogen Drug that induces auditory and visual hallucinations, may increase heart rate and impair motor function, with potential for severe psychological effects. Inhalant Substance administered by breathing in fumes, delivering rapid effects such as dizziness and disorientation, with high risk of loss of consciousness. Anabolic Steroid Synthetic hormone used to enhance muscle growth and strength, but may cause acne, liver damage, and increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Central Nervous System Body system affected by many drug categories, responsible for processing sensory information and controlling bodily functions. Euphoria Intense feeling of pleasure or well-being, commonly experienced after consumption of certain drugs such as opioids and cannabis. Addiction Chronic condition marked by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences, often associated with opioids and stimulants. Motor Function Ability to control muscle movements, which can be impaired by drugs like cannabis, hallucinogens, and inhalants. Pain Relief Reduction of physical discomfort, a primary effect of opioids, but often accompanied by risk of dependency. Synthetic Testosterone Lab-created hormone mimicking natural testosterone, used in anabolic steroids to promote muscle growth. Overdose Dangerous condition resulting from excessive drug consumption, potentially leading to death, especially with opioids and depressants. Illicit Drug Substance prohibited by law, such as cannabis in some states, often associated with misuse and health risks.
