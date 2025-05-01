Drug Categories quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the seven main drug categories discussed in personal health? The seven categories are stimulants, depressants, opioids, cannabis, hallucinogens, inhalants, and anabolic steroids.

What is the primary effect of stimulants on the central nervous system? Stimulants increase activity in the central nervous system, leading to increased energy and alertness.

Name two common stimulants mentioned in the lesson. Caffeine and nicotine are two common stimulants.

What can long-term misuse of stimulants lead to? Long-term misuse can cause irregular heart rate, tremors, convulsions, and even death.

How does nicotine act differently in short-term versus long-term use? Short-term, nicotine acts as a stimulant; long-term use can make it act as a depressant.

What is the main effect of depressants on the body? Depressants slow down the central nervous system, causing relaxation and reduced anxiety.