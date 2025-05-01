Drug Categories quiz #1 Flashcards
Which category of drugs is known for relieving pain and often inducing sleep? Opioids are the category of drugs that relieve pain and often induce sleep. They include substances like morphine, codeine, heroin, and fentanyl, and are highly addictive with risks such as slowed breathing and overdose. What is a unique characteristic of nicotine compared to other stimulants? Nicotine acts as a stimulant in the short term but can act as a depressant with long-term use. This dual effect distinguishes it from most other stimulants. What are some potential health risks associated with the misuse of stimulants? Misuse of stimulants can lead to increased or irregular heart rate, tremors, convulsions, and even death. These risks are heightened with continuous overconsumption. Which drug category includes substances like alcohol, benzodiazepines, and barbiturates? Depressants include alcohol, benzodiazepines, and barbiturates. These drugs depress the central nervous system and can cause muscle relaxation and reduced anxiety. What is a dangerous consequence of mixing opioids with depressants? Mixing opioids with depressants can dangerously decrease breathing. This combination can exacerbate respiratory depression and potentially lead to death. What are some general effects of cannabis use? Cannabis use can cause altered senses, euphoria, impaired cognition and motor function, psychosis, and decreased lung health. It is also the most used illicit drug in the US. Which category of drugs can cause auditory and visual hallucinations? Hallucinogens can cause auditory and visual hallucinations. Examples include LSD, mescaline, psilocybin, and MDMA. Why are inhalants considered particularly dangerous in terms of drug administration? Inhalants are dangerous because they reach the bloodstream extremely quickly, often within 7 to 10 seconds. This rapid onset increases the risk of severe effects like loss of consciousness. What are some negative health effects associated with anabolic steroid abuse? Abuse of anabolic steroids can cause acne, liver damage, and an increased risk of stroke or heart attack. The heart may enlarge, reducing its efficiency in pumping blood. For what medical purpose are anabolic steroids sometimes legally prescribed? Anabolic steroids may be legally prescribed for the treatment of certain muscular degeneration diseases. Their use in these cases is highly monitored and regulated.
Drug Categories quiz #1
