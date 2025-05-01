Drug Effects on the Body definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Drug Effects on the Body definitions

Drug Effects on the Body definitions
  • Addiction
    A disease marked by compulsive substance use, driven by brain circuits that reinforce pleasure and reward, making behaviors difficult to control.
  • Dopamine
    A chemical messenger released by neurons, central to pleasure and reward, and heavily involved in reinforcing behaviors linked to addiction.
  • Neurotransmitter
    A chemical that transmits signals between nerve cells, influencing emotions and behavior, and affected by many drugs.
  • Ventral Tegmental Area
    A brain region responsible for producing and releasing dopamine, initiating the pleasure and reward process.
  • Nucleus Accumbens
    A brain structure that generates feelings of pleasure and satisfaction, reinforcing rewarding behaviors.
  • Prefrontal Cortex
    A brain area involved in motivation, thinking, and behavior, playing a key role in habit formation and decision-making.
  • Synapse
    The gap between neurons where chemical messengers like dopamine are transmitted, crucial for signal communication.
  • Receptor
    A protein on a neuron that receives chemical signals, allowing neurotransmitters to impact emotions and behavior.
  • Vesicle
    A small structure within neurons that stores and releases neurotransmitters such as dopamine during signal transmission.
  • Uptake Pump
    A cellular mechanism that returns neurotransmitters like dopamine to their storage vesicles, regulating their effects.
  • Dosage
    The amount of a drug taken, which determines the intensity of its effects on the body.
  • Body Composition
    The ratio of muscle, fat, bone, and tissues in the body, influencing drug concentration and effects.
  • Biochemistry
    The rate of metabolism and chemical processes in the body, affecting how long and how strongly a drug acts.
  • Route of Administration
    The method by which a drug enters the body, impacting how quickly and intensely it takes effect.
  • Habit Formation
    A process where repeated behaviors become automatic, often reinforced by pleasure and reward circuits in the brain.