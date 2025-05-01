Drug Effects on the Body definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Addiction A disease marked by compulsive substance use, driven by brain circuits that reinforce pleasure and reward, making behaviors difficult to control.

Dopamine A chemical messenger released by neurons, central to pleasure and reward, and heavily involved in reinforcing behaviors linked to addiction.

Neurotransmitter A chemical that transmits signals between nerve cells, influencing emotions and behavior, and affected by many drugs.

Ventral Tegmental Area A brain region responsible for producing and releasing dopamine, initiating the pleasure and reward process.

Nucleus Accumbens A brain structure that generates feelings of pleasure and satisfaction, reinforcing rewarding behaviors.

Prefrontal Cortex A brain area involved in motivation, thinking, and behavior, playing a key role in habit formation and decision-making.