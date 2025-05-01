Skip to main content
Drug Effects on the Body quiz Flashcards

Drug Effects on the Body quiz
  • What neurotransmitter is primarily involved in the brain's pleasure and reward circuit related to addiction?
    Dopamine is the main neurotransmitter involved, acting as a chemical messenger that impacts emotions and reinforces pleasurable behaviors.
  • Which area of the brain produces and releases dopamine?
    The ventral tegmental area (VTA) is responsible for producing and releasing dopamine.
  • What role does the nucleus accumbens (NAC) play in addiction?
    The nucleus accumbens creates feelings of pleasure and satisfaction, reinforcing reward-related behaviors.
  • Which part of the brain is involved in habit formation related to addiction?
    The prefrontal cortex is involved in habit formation, affecting thinking, motivation, and behavior.
  • Why is addiction considered difficult to overcome from an evolutionary perspective?
    The brain is hardwired to pursue pleasure and satisfaction, making it challenging to resist addictive behaviors.
  • What are the three main phases of the brain's reinforcement process in addiction?
    The phases are dopamine release, reward, and habit formation.
  • How do neurotransmitters like dopamine function in the brain?
    Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that transmit signals between neurons, impacting emotions when they attach to receptors.
  • How do addictive substances interfere with neurotransmission?
    Addictive substances can alter the release, uptake, or reuptake of neurotransmitters like dopamine, affecting pleasure and satisfaction.
  • What effect does methamphetamine have on dopamine release?
    Methamphetamine causes the release of dopamine in greater amounts, leading to increased feelings of pleasure.
  • How does cocaine affect dopamine reuptake?
    Cocaine blocks the dopamine reuptake pump, preventing dopamine from being reabsorbed and prolonging its effects.
  • What is the synapse in the context of neurotransmission?
    The synapse is the gap between transmitting and receiving neurons where neurotransmitters like dopamine travel.
  • What are the main factors that affect drug action in the body?
    Dosage, physical factors (such as weight, body composition, and biochemistry), and route of administration affect drug action.
  • How does dosage influence the effect of a drug?
    A larger dosage typically results in a greater effect, while a smaller dosage leads to a smaller effect.
  • How does body weight affect drug response?
    Individuals with less body weight may experience a greater effect from a drug compared to those with more body weight.
  • What is the impact of body composition on drug concentration?
    Body composition, such as muscle-to-fat ratio, affects drug concentration in the blood and can influence drug effects.
  • How does body biochemistry influence drug metabolism?
    The rate of metabolism varies among individuals, affecting how long a drug stays in the system and its overall impact.
  • What is the fastest route of drug administration?
    Inhalation is typically the fastest, with effects occurring in about 7 to 10 seconds.
  • How long does it take for a drug to take effect when ingested?
    Ingestion usually takes about 30 minutes for the drug to take effect.
  • Which route of administration delivers drugs into the bloodstream in 15 to 30 seconds?
    Intravenous injection delivers drugs into the bloodstream in 15 to 30 seconds.
  • Why is understanding drug effects on the body important for addressing addiction?
    It helps explain the psychological and physiological challenges of overcoming compulsive behaviors and the risks of substance use.