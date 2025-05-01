Drug Effects on the Body quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What neurotransmitter is primarily involved in the brain's pleasure and reward circuit related to addiction? Dopamine is the main neurotransmitter involved, acting as a chemical messenger that impacts emotions and reinforces pleasurable behaviors.

Which area of the brain produces and releases dopamine? The ventral tegmental area (VTA) is responsible for producing and releasing dopamine.

What role does the nucleus accumbens (NAC) play in addiction? The nucleus accumbens creates feelings of pleasure and satisfaction, reinforcing reward-related behaviors.

Which part of the brain is involved in habit formation related to addiction? The prefrontal cortex is involved in habit formation, affecting thinking, motivation, and behavior.

Why is addiction considered difficult to overcome from an evolutionary perspective? The brain is hardwired to pursue pleasure and satisfaction, making it challenging to resist addictive behaviors.

What are the three main phases of the brain's reinforcement process in addiction? The phases are dopamine release, reward, and habit formation.