Drug Interactions definitions Flashcards

  • Drug Interactions
    Alterations in effectiveness or side effects when multiple substances are taken together, resulting in amplified or diminished outcomes.
  • Synergism
    Combined substances produce effects greater than the sum of their individual actions, often increasing risk of severe outcomes.
  • Antagonism
    One substance blocks or competes for the same receptor as another, reducing or reversing its effects.
  • Inhibition
    A substance slows or prevents the metabolism of another, decreasing its intended efficacy or increasing side effects.
  • Intolerance
    Combination of substances leads to uncomfortable or unpleasant side effects, sometimes used therapeutically to discourage use.
  • Cross Tolerance
    Tolerance to one substance reduces the effects of another, often within the same drug class.
  • Receptor
    A cellular structure where substances bind, influencing physiological responses and drug effectiveness.
  • Metabolism
    The body's process of breaking down substances, affecting how drugs are activated or eliminated.
  • Side Effects
    Unintended reactions or symptoms caused by substances, which may be amplified or reduced by interactions.
  • Depressants
    Substances that slow down central nervous system activity, often leading to decreased heart rate and breathing.
  • Naloxone
    A substance used to reverse opioid overdose by competing for and occupying opioid receptors.
  • Opioids
    A class of substances that act on specific receptors to relieve pain but can cause overdose if misused.
  • Benzodiazepines
    A group of depressants often prescribed for anxiety or sleep, which can be dangerous when combined with other depressants.
  • Disulfiram
    A substance that produces unpleasant reactions when combined with alcohol, used to discourage drinking.
  • Cholesterol Medication
    Drugs prescribed to manage cholesterol levels, whose effectiveness can be reduced by certain food or drink interactions.