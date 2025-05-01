Drug Interactions definitions Flashcards
Drug Interactions Alterations in effectiveness or side effects when multiple substances are taken together, resulting in amplified or diminished outcomes. Synergism Combined substances produce effects greater than the sum of their individual actions, often increasing risk of severe outcomes. Antagonism One substance blocks or competes for the same receptor as another, reducing or reversing its effects. Inhibition A substance slows or prevents the metabolism of another, decreasing its intended efficacy or increasing side effects. Intolerance Combination of substances leads to uncomfortable or unpleasant side effects, sometimes used therapeutically to discourage use. Cross Tolerance Tolerance to one substance reduces the effects of another, often within the same drug class. Receptor A cellular structure where substances bind, influencing physiological responses and drug effectiveness. Metabolism The body's process of breaking down substances, affecting how drugs are activated or eliminated. Side Effects Unintended reactions or symptoms caused by substances, which may be amplified or reduced by interactions. Depressants Substances that slow down central nervous system activity, often leading to decreased heart rate and breathing. Naloxone A substance used to reverse opioid overdose by competing for and occupying opioid receptors. Opioids A class of substances that act on specific receptors to relieve pain but can cause overdose if misused. Benzodiazepines A group of depressants often prescribed for anxiety or sleep, which can be dangerous when combined with other depressants. Disulfiram A substance that produces unpleasant reactions when combined with alcohol, used to discourage drinking. Cholesterol Medication Drugs prescribed to manage cholesterol levels, whose effectiveness can be reduced by certain food or drink interactions.
