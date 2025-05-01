Drug Interactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Drug Interactions Alterations in effectiveness or side effects when multiple substances are taken together, resulting in amplified or diminished outcomes.

Synergism Combined substances produce effects greater than the sum of their individual actions, often increasing risk of severe outcomes.

Antagonism One substance blocks or competes for the same receptor as another, reducing or reversing its effects.

Inhibition A substance slows or prevents the metabolism of another, decreasing its intended efficacy or increasing side effects.

Intolerance Combination of substances leads to uncomfortable or unpleasant side effects, sometimes used therapeutically to discourage use.

Cross Tolerance Tolerance to one substance reduces the effects of another, often within the same drug class.