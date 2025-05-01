Drug Interactions quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is a drug interaction? A drug interaction occurs when two or more substances taken together affect each other's effectiveness or side effects.

What are the possible outcomes of drug interactions? Drug interactions can have either positive or negative outcomes.

What is synergism in drug interactions? Synergism is when the combined effects of drugs are amplified, making the overall effect much greater.

Give an example of a dangerous synergistic drug interaction. Mixing alcohol and benzodiazepines is a dangerous synergistic interaction that can decrease breathing and heart rate, possibly leading to death.

What is antagonism in drug interactions? Antagonism occurs when one drug blocks or reverses the action of another drug at the same receptor.

How does naloxone interact with opioids? Naloxone acts as an antagonist by overriding opioids in the system and reversing opioid overdose effects.