Drug Interactions quiz Flashcards

Drug Interactions quiz
  • What is a drug interaction?
    A drug interaction occurs when two or more substances taken together affect each other's effectiveness or side effects.
  • What are the possible outcomes of drug interactions?
    Drug interactions can have either positive or negative outcomes.
  • What is synergism in drug interactions?
    Synergism is when the combined effects of drugs are amplified, making the overall effect much greater.
  • Give an example of a dangerous synergistic drug interaction.
    Mixing alcohol and benzodiazepines is a dangerous synergistic interaction that can decrease breathing and heart rate, possibly leading to death.
  • What is antagonism in drug interactions?
    Antagonism occurs when one drug blocks or reverses the action of another drug at the same receptor.
  • How does naloxone interact with opioids?
    Naloxone acts as an antagonist by overriding opioids in the system and reversing opioid overdose effects.
  • What is inhibition in the context of drug interactions?
    Inhibition is when one substance slows, decreases, or prevents the metabolism of another drug, reducing its efficacy.
  • How does grapefruit juice affect cholesterol medication?
    Grapefruit juice inhibits the breakdown of cholesterol medication, making the medication less effective.
  • What is intolerance in drug interactions?
    Intolerance occurs when drugs combine to produce uncomfortable or unpleasant side effects.
  • What happens when disulfiram is taken with alcohol?
    Disulfiram causes unpleasant symptoms like nausea, headache, and vomiting when alcohol is consumed, discouraging drinking.
  • Can intolerance in drug interactions ever be positive?
    Yes, intolerance can be positive, such as when disulfiram helps prevent alcohol consumption in alcoholics.
  • What is cross tolerance?
    Cross tolerance is when tolerance to one drug decreases the effects of another drug.
  • Give an example of cross tolerance.
    Tolerance to alcohol can produce tolerance to benzodiazepines, reducing their effects.
  • Why is it important to understand drug interactions?
    Understanding drug interactions is crucial for safe drug use, as interactions can be beneficial or deadly.
  • What can happen if depressants are mixed together?
    Mixing depressants like alcohol and benzodiazepines can dangerously decrease breathing and heart rate, possibly causing death.
  • Do all antagonistic drug interactions have positive effects?
    No, not all antagonistic interactions are positive; some may have negative effects depending on the drugs involved.
  • What determines whether a drug interaction is positive or negative?
    The outcome depends on the drugs involved and how they interact with each other in the body.
  • What is the main risk of not understanding drug categories when mixing drugs?
    Not understanding drug categories can lead to dangerous or even fatal interactions.
  • What is the effect of inhibition on drug efficacy?
    Inhibition decreases a drug's efficacy by slowing or preventing its metabolism.
  • Why might someone intentionally use a drug interaction like intolerance?
    Someone might use intolerance, such as with disulfiram and alcohol, to discourage harmful behaviors like drinking.