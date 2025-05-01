Essential Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Carbohydrate Primary energy source, broken down into glucose and stored as glycogen in liver and muscles; includes simple and complex forms.

Glucose Basic sugar molecule derived from carbohydrates, fuels cellular activities and is stored as glycogen for later energy use.

Glycogen Storage form of glucose, composed of many glucose units, found mainly in liver and muscle tissue for energy reserves.

Simple Carbohydrate Sugars with one or two molecules, found in fruits, dairy, and processed foods; quickly digested and provide rapid energy.

Complex Carbohydrate Long chains of glucose molecules, present in grains, legumes, and vegetables; provide sustained energy and dietary fiber.

Starch Main energy storage molecule in plants, made of numerous glucose units; a major component of complex carbohydrates.