Essential Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Carbohydrate Primary energy source, broken down into glucose and stored as glycogen in liver and muscles; includes simple and complex forms. Glucose Basic sugar molecule derived from carbohydrates, fuels cellular activities and is stored as glycogen for later energy use. Glycogen Storage form of glucose, composed of many glucose units, found mainly in liver and muscle tissue for energy reserves. Simple Carbohydrate Sugars with one or two molecules, found in fruits, dairy, and processed foods; quickly digested and provide rapid energy. Complex Carbohydrate Long chains of glucose molecules, present in grains, legumes, and vegetables; provide sustained energy and dietary fiber. Starch Main energy storage molecule in plants, made of numerous glucose units; a major component of complex carbohydrates. Fiber Indigestible plant component, aids digestion and satiety; includes soluble and insoluble types, supporting gut health. Protein Large molecule made of amino acids, essential for building muscle, bone, and tissue; provides energy and supports growth. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, required for tissue repair and growth; nine are essential and must be obtained from diet. Complete Protein Contains all nine essential amino acids, typically found in animal products and select plant sources like quinoa and soy. Incomplete Protein Lacks one or more essential amino acids, commonly found in plant foods; can be combined for full amino acid profile. Fat Highest energy-yielding macronutrient, includes saturated, unsaturated, and trans types; vital for cell structure and hormone production. Triglyceride Most common dietary and body fat, consists of three fatty acids attached to glycerol; main form of stored energy. Saturated Fat Solid at room temperature, mainly from animal sources; excessive intake linked to increased heart disease risk. Unsaturated Fat Liquid at room temperature, primarily from plants; includes monounsaturated and polyunsaturated forms, beneficial for heart health. Trans Fat Artificially created during hydrogenation, raises LDL and lowers HDL cholesterol; banned due to health risks. Water Calorie-free macronutrient, essential for temperature regulation, nutrient absorption, and overall bodily function.
