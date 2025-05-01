Skip to main content
Essential Macronutrients definitions Flashcards

Essential Macronutrients definitions
  • Carbohydrate
    Primary energy source, broken down into glucose and stored as glycogen in liver and muscles; includes simple and complex forms.
  • Glucose
    Basic sugar molecule derived from carbohydrates, fuels cellular activities and is stored as glycogen for later energy use.
  • Glycogen
    Storage form of glucose, composed of many glucose units, found mainly in liver and muscle tissue for energy reserves.
  • Simple Carbohydrate
    Sugars with one or two molecules, found in fruits, dairy, and processed foods; quickly digested and provide rapid energy.
  • Complex Carbohydrate
    Long chains of glucose molecules, present in grains, legumes, and vegetables; provide sustained energy and dietary fiber.
  • Starch
    Main energy storage molecule in plants, made of numerous glucose units; a major component of complex carbohydrates.
  • Fiber
    Indigestible plant component, aids digestion and satiety; includes soluble and insoluble types, supporting gut health.
  • Protein
    Large molecule made of amino acids, essential for building muscle, bone, and tissue; provides energy and supports growth.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, required for tissue repair and growth; nine are essential and must be obtained from diet.
  • Complete Protein
    Contains all nine essential amino acids, typically found in animal products and select plant sources like quinoa and soy.
  • Incomplete Protein
    Lacks one or more essential amino acids, commonly found in plant foods; can be combined for full amino acid profile.
  • Fat
    Highest energy-yielding macronutrient, includes saturated, unsaturated, and trans types; vital for cell structure and hormone production.
  • Triglyceride
    Most common dietary and body fat, consists of three fatty acids attached to glycerol; main form of stored energy.
  • Saturated Fat
    Solid at room temperature, mainly from animal sources; excessive intake linked to increased heart disease risk.
  • Unsaturated Fat
    Liquid at room temperature, primarily from plants; includes monounsaturated and polyunsaturated forms, beneficial for heart health.
  • Trans Fat
    Artificially created during hydrogenation, raises LDL and lowers HDL cholesterol; banned due to health risks.
  • Water
    Calorie-free macronutrient, essential for temperature regulation, nutrient absorption, and overall bodily function.