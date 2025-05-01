Essential Macronutrients quiz Flashcards
What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body? Carbohydrates provide the majority of energy needed daily by breaking down into glucose, which is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. How are simple carbohydrates different from complex carbohydrates? Simple carbohydrates consist of one or two sugar molecules, while complex carbohydrates are long chains of glucose molecules, often with branching groups. Name two common food sources of simple carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are commonly found in fruits, dairy, pastries, and sugary drinks. List three food sources of complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are found in grains, legumes, tubers, vegetables, some fruits, and some nuts. How many calories are provided per gram of carbohydrate? Carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram. What is the recommended percentage of daily calories that should come from carbohydrates? It is recommended that 45-65% of total daily calories come from carbohydrates. What are the two main types of complex carbohydrates? The two main types of complex carbohydrates are starches and fibers. What is the role of fiber in the digestive system? Fiber helps promote food digestion by aiding the movement of food through the digestive tract and helps you feel full. What is the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber? Soluble fiber can be broken down by water and gut bacteria, while insoluble fiber cannot be broken down and helps move food through the digestive system. What are proteins made of? Proteins are large molecules made up of chains of amino acids. What is the difference between complete and incomplete proteins? Complete proteins contain all nine essential amino acids and are found in animal products, while incomplete proteins lack some essential amino acids and are found in plants. How many calories are provided per gram of protein? Proteins provide 4 calories per gram. What is the recommended percentage of daily calories that should come from protein? It is recommended that 10-35% of total daily calories come from protein. What is the most common type of fat found in food and the body? Triglycerides are the most common type of fat found in food and the body. How do saturated and unsaturated fats differ in their sources and physical state? Saturated fats come mainly from animal sources and are solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fats come mainly from plants and are liquid at room temperature. How many calories are provided per gram of fat? Fats provide 9 calories per gram. Why should saturated fat intake be limited? Saturated fat intake should be limited because it is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. What are trans fats and why are they harmful? Trans fats are a type of polyunsaturated fat formed during hydrogenation, and they increase bad cholesterol (LDL) while lowering good cholesterol (HDL), raising health risks. Why is water considered an essential macronutrient even though it contains no calories? Water is essential for bodily functions such as temperature regulation and food absorption, and makes up 50-70% of the human body. What can happen if you consume too much water? Excessive water intake can lower sodium levels in the body, leading to hyponatremia, which can cause serious health issues including heart problems.
Essential Macronutrients quiz
