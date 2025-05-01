Essential Macronutrients quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body? Carbohydrates provide the majority of energy needed daily by breaking down into glucose, which is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles.

How are simple carbohydrates different from complex carbohydrates? Simple carbohydrates consist of one or two sugar molecules, while complex carbohydrates are long chains of glucose molecules, often with branching groups.

Name two common food sources of simple carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates are commonly found in fruits, dairy, pastries, and sugary drinks.

List three food sources of complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are found in grains, legumes, tubers, vegetables, some fruits, and some nuts.

How many calories are provided per gram of carbohydrate? Carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram.

What is the recommended percentage of daily calories that should come from carbohydrates? It is recommended that 45-65% of total daily calories come from carbohydrates.