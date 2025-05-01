Essential Macronutrients quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

During prolonged exercise, when is it important to provide carbohydrates continuously? Carbohydrates should be provided continuously during prolonged or intense exercise to maintain energy levels, as they are the body's primary source of energy and help replenish glycogen stores in muscles and the liver.

What is the primary storage form of glucose in the human body? Glycogen is the primary storage form of glucose, found mainly in the liver and muscle tissue. It consists of many glucose molecules strung together.

How do simple and complex carbohydrates differ in their molecular structure? Simple carbohydrates are made of one or two sugar molecules, while complex carbohydrates consist of long chains of glucose molecules, often with branching. This structural difference affects how quickly they are digested and absorbed.

What are the two main types of fiber found in complex carbohydrates, and how do they function in the body? The two main types are water-soluble fiber, which is digestible by gut bacteria, and insoluble fiber, which helps move food through the digestive tract. Both types contribute to digestive health and satiety.

Why is it important to consume more complex carbohydrates than simple carbohydrates in a healthy diet? Complex carbohydrates provide more fiber and nutrients, leading to sustained energy and better regulation of eating habits. Simple carbohydrates, often found in sugary foods, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar.

What distinguishes complete proteins from incomplete proteins? Complete proteins contain all nine essential amino acids required by the body, while incomplete proteins lack one or more of these amino acids. Animal products are typically complete, while most plant sources are incomplete.