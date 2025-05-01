Skip to main content
Essential Micronutrients quiz Flashcards

Essential Micronutrients quiz
  • What are the two main categories of micronutrients?
    Micronutrients are divided into vitamins and minerals.
  • How are vitamins classified?
    Vitamins are classified as either fat-soluble or water-soluble.
  • Which vitamins are fat-soluble?
    Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble.
  • What is a memory tool to remember the fat-soluble vitamins?
    The phrase 'All Dogs Eat Kibble' helps remember vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • Where are excess fat-soluble vitamins stored in the body?
    Excess fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the liver and fat tissues.
  • How are water-soluble vitamins absorbed and excreted?
    Water-soluble vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream and excess is excreted in urine.
  • What is the benefit of sun exposure related to micronutrients?
    Sun exposure helps the body synthesize vitamin D.
  • What is folate also known as?
    Folate is also known as vitamin B9.
  • Why is folate important for the body?
    Folate is essential for DNA synthesis and fetal development.
  • What birth defect can folate help prevent?
    Folate helps prevent neural tube defects in fetuses.
  • What is the synthetic form of folate called?
    The synthetic form of folate is called folic acid.
  • Why does the FDA require grain products to be fortified with folic acid?
    Fortification helps prevent neural tube defects by ensuring adequate folate intake.
  • What are minerals classified as?
    Minerals are classified as major or trace minerals.
  • What is the difference between major and trace minerals?
    Major minerals are needed in amounts greater than 100 mg per day, while trace minerals are needed in smaller amounts.
  • Give an example of a major mineral and its function.
    Sodium is a major mineral that helps regulate fluid balance.
  • Give an example of a trace mineral and its function.
    Iron is a trace mineral that helps transport oxygen in the blood.
  • What is the most common nutrient deficiency?
    Iron deficiency is the most common nutrient deficiency.
  • Why are minerals considered inorganic compounds?
    Minerals are inorganic because they do not contain carbon.
  • Which vegetable is high in calcium, a major mineral?
    Broccoli is high in calcium.
  • What are some grain products that are fortified with folic acid?
    Rice, cereals, and pasta are examples of grain products fortified with folic acid.