Essential Micronutrients quiz Flashcards

What are the two main categories of micronutrients? Micronutrients are divided into vitamins and minerals.

How are vitamins classified? Vitamins are classified as either fat-soluble or water-soluble.

Which vitamins are fat-soluble? Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble.

What is a memory tool to remember the fat-soluble vitamins? The phrase 'All Dogs Eat Kibble' helps remember vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Where are excess fat-soluble vitamins stored in the body? Excess fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the liver and fat tissues.

How are water-soluble vitamins absorbed and excreted? Water-soluble vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream and excess is excreted in urine.