Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Health Benefits of Exercise definitions Flashcards

Back
Health Benefits of Exercise definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    Improved efficiency of heart and lungs, leading to better oxygen delivery and endurance during physical activity.
  • Type 2 Diabetes
    Chronic condition marked by high blood sugar levels, often reduced by regular physical activity and increased insulin sensitivity.
  • Cancer Risk
    Likelihood of developing malignant growths, which can be lowered through consistent exercise and healthy lifestyle choices.
  • Immunity
    Body’s defense system against infections, strengthened by regular exercise and reduced inflammation.
  • Bone Density
    Measurement of mineral content in bones, maintained and improved by weight-bearing physical activities.
  • Mental Health
    State of emotional and psychological well-being, enhanced by exercise through better cognitive function and reduced anxiety.
  • HDL
    Type of cholesterol known as 'good' cholesterol, increased by exercise and beneficial for heart health.
  • LDL
    Type of cholesterol known as 'bad' cholesterol, decreased by regular physical activity to lower heart disease risk.
  • Insulin Sensitivity
    Body’s ability to respond to insulin, improved by exercise and crucial for blood sugar regulation.
  • Inflammation
    Body’s response to injury or infection, often reduced by regular physical activity, supporting overall health.
  • Osteoporosis
    Condition characterized by weak and brittle bones, prevented or delayed by maintaining bone density through exercise.
  • Cognitive Function
    Ability to think, learn, and solve problems, which is enhanced by regular physical activity.
  • Anxiety
    Feeling of worry or unease, often alleviated by consistent exercise routines.
  • Depression
    Mood disorder marked by persistent sadness, which can be reduced through regular physical activity.
  • Sedentary Activities
    Behaviors involving minimal physical movement, such as sitting, which should be limited to promote health.