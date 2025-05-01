Health Benefits of Exercise definitions Flashcards
Cardiorespiratory Fitness Improved efficiency of heart and lungs, leading to better oxygen delivery and endurance during physical activity. Type 2 Diabetes Chronic condition marked by high blood sugar levels, often reduced by regular physical activity and increased insulin sensitivity. Cancer Risk Likelihood of developing malignant growths, which can be lowered through consistent exercise and healthy lifestyle choices. Immunity Body’s defense system against infections, strengthened by regular exercise and reduced inflammation. Bone Density Measurement of mineral content in bones, maintained and improved by weight-bearing physical activities. Mental Health State of emotional and psychological well-being, enhanced by exercise through better cognitive function and reduced anxiety. HDL Type of cholesterol known as 'good' cholesterol, increased by exercise and beneficial for heart health. LDL Type of cholesterol known as 'bad' cholesterol, decreased by regular physical activity to lower heart disease risk. Insulin Sensitivity Body’s ability to respond to insulin, improved by exercise and crucial for blood sugar regulation. Inflammation Body’s response to injury or infection, often reduced by regular physical activity, supporting overall health. Osteoporosis Condition characterized by weak and brittle bones, prevented or delayed by maintaining bone density through exercise. Cognitive Function Ability to think, learn, and solve problems, which is enhanced by regular physical activity. Anxiety Feeling of worry or unease, often alleviated by consistent exercise routines. Depression Mood disorder marked by persistent sadness, which can be reduced through regular physical activity. Sedentary Activities Behaviors involving minimal physical movement, such as sitting, which should be limited to promote health.
Health Benefits of Exercise definitions
