Health Benefits of Exercise definitions Flashcards

Cardiorespiratory Fitness Improved efficiency of heart and lungs, leading to better oxygen delivery and endurance during physical activity.

Type 2 Diabetes Chronic condition marked by high blood sugar levels, often reduced by regular physical activity and increased insulin sensitivity.

Cancer Risk Likelihood of developing malignant growths, which can be lowered through consistent exercise and healthy lifestyle choices.

Immunity Body’s defense system against infections, strengthened by regular exercise and reduced inflammation.

Bone Density Measurement of mineral content in bones, maintained and improved by weight-bearing physical activities.

Mental Health State of emotional and psychological well-being, enhanced by exercise through better cognitive function and reduced anxiety.