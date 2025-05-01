Health Benefits of Exercise quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary goal of exercise as defined in the lesson? The primary goal of exercise is to increase physical fitness through planned and repetitive physical activity.

How does any level of physical activity affect health outcomes? Every level of physical activity results in positive health outcomes for the body.

What is associated with increasing levels of exercise? Increasing levels of exercise are associated with longer lifespans and higher quality of life.

Name two long-term benefits of exercise related to disease prevention. Exercise lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.

How does exercise benefit cardiorespiratory fitness? Exercise strengthens heart muscles, increases HDL (good cholesterol), and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol).

What effect does regular exercise have on type 2 diabetes risk? Regular exercise decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes and increases insulin sensitivity.