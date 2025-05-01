Skip to main content
Health Benefits of Exercise quiz Flashcards

Health Benefits of Exercise quiz
  • What is the primary goal of exercise as defined in the lesson?
    The primary goal of exercise is to increase physical fitness through planned and repetitive physical activity.
  • How does any level of physical activity affect health outcomes?
    Every level of physical activity results in positive health outcomes for the body.
  • What is associated with increasing levels of exercise?
    Increasing levels of exercise are associated with longer lifespans and higher quality of life.
  • Name two long-term benefits of exercise related to disease prevention.
    Exercise lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.
  • How does exercise benefit cardiorespiratory fitness?
    Exercise strengthens heart muscles, increases HDL (good cholesterol), and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol).
  • What effect does regular exercise have on type 2 diabetes risk?
    Regular exercise decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes and increases insulin sensitivity.
  • How does exercise impact cancer risk and cancer survivors?
    Exercise decreases several cancer risk factors and improves quality of life for cancer survivors.
  • What are two ways exercise improves immunity?
    Exercise decreases inflammation and reduces the risk of upper respiratory infections.
  • How does weight-bearing exercise affect bone health?
    Weight-bearing exercise helps build and maintain stronger bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
  • What mental health benefits are associated with regular exercise?
    Exercise improves cognitive function and helps decrease anxiety and depression.
  • According to the 2018 guidelines, how much moderate-intensity aerobic activity should adults do weekly?
    Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.
  • What is an alternative to 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week?
    Seventy-five minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity or an equivalent combination can substitute.
  • How often should adults perform muscle-strengthening activities?
    Adults should do muscle-strengthening activities two or more times per week.
  • What are examples of muscle-strengthening activities?
    Examples include weight lifting, planks, and other weight-bearing exercises.
  • What is the recommendation regarding inactivity in the physical activity guidelines?
    Everyone should avoid inactivity, as insufficient physical activity negatively impacts health.
  • What additional benefit is gained by doubling the recommended amount of physical activity?
    Doubling the recommended activity provides more extensive benefits, including a lower risk of all-cause mortality.
  • What year was the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans published?
    The second edition was published in 2018.
  • How does exercise affect cholesterol levels?
    Exercise increases HDL (good cholesterol) and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol).
  • Why is it important to spend less time doing sedentary activities?
    Spending less time sedentary has a huge positive impact on overall health.
  • How does exercise help with osteoporosis prevention?
    Exercise, especially weight-bearing activities, helps maintain bone density and stave off osteoporosis.