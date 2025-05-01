Health Benefits of Exercise quiz #1 Flashcards
How does the cardiovascular system contribute to hormone movement during exercise? The cardiovascular system helps move hormones throughout the body during exercise by increasing blood flow, which transports hormones to target tissues more efficiently. How does regular exercise impact quality of life? Regular exercise often leads to an improved quality of life by enhancing physical and mental health, increasing longevity, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Identify two types of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Two types of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle are type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. How often should teenagers aim to participate in exercise activities each week? Teenagers should try to engage in exercise activities throughout the week, aiming for regular physical activity most days to promote health. How does the body release heat during exercise? During exercise, your body releases heat primarily through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin, which helps dissipate excess heat. How does exercise affect the rate of cellular respiration? Exercise increases the rate of cellular respiration to meet the higher energy demands of working muscles. What is likely to occur during vigorous exercise? During vigorous exercise, heart rate and breathing rate increase significantly to supply more oxygen to muscles. What are two methods of hydrating the body after exercise? Two methods of hydrating the body after exercise are drinking water and consuming beverages with electrolytes. What is an immediate effect of cardiorespiratory endurance exercise? An immediate effect of cardiorespiratory endurance exercise is an increased heart rate and breathing rate to supply more oxygen to the body. What energy transformation occurs when you exercise? When you exercise, chemical energy from food is transformed into mechanical energy for movement and thermal energy (heat). What differentiates baseline activities from health-enhancing activities? Baseline activities are routine movements of daily life, while health-enhancing activities are planned, structured exercises that improve physical fitness. What is exercise play? Exercise play refers to physical activities that are enjoyable, spontaneous, and often unstructured, such as playing tag or jumping rope. What is the difference between physical activity and exercise? Physical activity includes any movement that uses energy, while exercise is planned, structured, and repetitive activity aimed at improving fitness. How does cooling down help those who exercise? Cooling down helps those who exercise by gradually lowering heart rate and preventing muscle stiffness. Why should vigorous exercise provide a significant challenge to your cardiorespiratory system? Vigorous exercise should challenge your cardiorespiratory system to improve its strength and efficiency. Is it possible for an individual to exercise too much? Yes, it is possible for an individual to exercise too much, which can lead to overtraining and increased risk of injury. How does physical fitness benefit mood? Physical fitness benefits mood by improving mental health, reducing anxiety and depression, and enhancing cognitive function. How can participating in physical activities improve health-related fitness? Participating in physical activities can improve health-related fitness by enhancing cardiorespiratory endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, and bone health. What is the chief benefit of anaerobic exercise? The chief benefit of anaerobic exercise is increased muscle strength and power. What is a benefit of increased physical fitness? A benefit of increased physical fitness is a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Which type of exercise works the entire body? Full body exercises, such as swimming or circuit training, work multiple muscle groups throughout the body. What is a cardiovascular exercise? Cardiovascular exercise is any activity that increases heart rate and breathing, such as running, cycling, or swimming. Which activities promote both physical fitness and mental health? Activities like aerobic exercise, strength training, and recreational sports promote both physical fitness and mental health. How can physical exercise benefit social health? Physical exercise can benefit social health by providing opportunities for social interaction, teamwork, and building relationships. How does breathing change during exercise? During exercise, breathing becomes faster and deeper to supply more oxygen to the muscles. How does better flexibility benefit your health? Better flexibility benefits your health by reducing the risk of injury and improving range of motion. How might regular cardiorespiratory exercise affect hypertension? Regular cardiorespiratory exercise can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension. How does anaerobic exercise differ from aerobic exercise? Anaerobic exercise involves short bursts of high-intensity activity without relying on oxygen, while aerobic exercise involves sustained activity that uses oxygen. How is physical activity different from exercise? Physical activity refers to any movement that expends energy, while exercise is a planned and structured form of physical activity aimed at improving fitness. What are the long-term benefits of regular exercise? Long-term benefits of regular exercise include improved cardiorespiratory fitness, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer, stronger bones, better immunity, and enhanced mental health. What do the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines recommend for adults? The 2018 guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week and muscle-strengthening activities two or more times per week. Why is it important to avoid inactivity? Avoiding inactivity is important because insufficient physical activity increases the risk of chronic diseases and negatively impacts overall health. How does exercise improve bone health? Exercise, especially weight-bearing activities, helps build and maintain strong bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. How does exercise affect cholesterol levels? Exercise increases HDL (good cholesterol) and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol), improving heart health.
Health Benefits of Exercise quiz #1
