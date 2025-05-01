Health Benefits of Exercise quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

How does the cardiovascular system contribute to hormone movement during exercise? The cardiovascular system helps move hormones throughout the body during exercise by increasing blood flow, which transports hormones to target tissues more efficiently.

How does regular exercise impact quality of life? Regular exercise often leads to an improved quality of life by enhancing physical and mental health, increasing longevity, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Identify two types of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Two types of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle are type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.

How often should teenagers aim to participate in exercise activities each week? Teenagers should try to engage in exercise activities throughout the week, aiming for regular physical activity most days to promote health.

How does the body release heat during exercise? During exercise, your body releases heat primarily through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin, which helps dissipate excess heat.

How does exercise affect the rate of cellular respiration? Exercise increases the rate of cellular respiration to meet the higher energy demands of working muscles.