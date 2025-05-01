Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping definitions
  • Carcinogen
    A substance found in tobacco smoke or vape that can initiate or promote the development of cancer in exposed tissues.
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    A group of conditions, including heart attack and stroke, that are accelerated by exposure to tobacco smoke or vaping.
  • Atherosclerosis
    A process involving the hardening and narrowing of arteries, made worse by smoking or secondhand smoke.
  • COPD
    A chronic lung condition, including emphysema and bronchitis, often caused or worsened by tobacco smoke exposure.
  • Tar
    A sticky residue from tobacco smoke that accumulates in the lungs, contributing to respiratory diseases.
  • Carbon Monoxide
    A toxic gas in smoke that impairs oxygen transport in the body, leading to breathlessness and fatigue.
  • Formaldehyde
    A chemical produced during vaping that acts as a carcinogen and is also used as a preservative.
  • Popcorn Lung
    An irreversible lung disease linked to certain vape flavorings, causing permanent damage to lung tissue.
  • Environmental Tobacco Smoke
    Airborne tobacco smoke from burning or exhalation, exposing non-smokers to harmful chemicals.
  • Mainstream Smoke
    Smoke exhaled by a smoker, which is partially filtered by the body and less toxic than side stream smoke.
  • Side Stream Smoke
    Smoke emitted directly from the burning end of a cigarette, containing higher levels of toxins than exhaled smoke.
  • Passive Smoking
    Involuntary inhalation of tobacco smoke by non-smokers, leading to increased health risks.
  • Nicotine
    An addictive compound in tobacco and vape products, present in higher concentrations in side stream smoke.
  • Erectile Dysfunction
    A sexual health issue in men, associated with tobacco and vape use, resulting in impaired function.
  • Fertility
    The ability to conceive, which is reduced in women due to exposure to tobacco smoke or vaping.