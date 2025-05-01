Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carcinogen A substance found in tobacco smoke or vape that can initiate or promote the development of cancer in exposed tissues.

Cardiovascular Disease A group of conditions, including heart attack and stroke, that are accelerated by exposure to tobacco smoke or vaping.

Atherosclerosis A process involving the hardening and narrowing of arteries, made worse by smoking or secondhand smoke.

COPD A chronic lung condition, including emphysema and bronchitis, often caused or worsened by tobacco smoke exposure.

Tar A sticky residue from tobacco smoke that accumulates in the lungs, contributing to respiratory diseases.

Carbon Monoxide A toxic gas in smoke that impairs oxygen transport in the body, leading to breathlessness and fatigue.