Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping definitions Flashcards

Carcinogen A substance found in tobacco smoke or vape that can initiate or promote the development of cancer in exposed tissues. Cardiovascular Disease A group of conditions, including heart attack and stroke, that are accelerated by exposure to tobacco smoke or vaping. Atherosclerosis A process involving the hardening and narrowing of arteries, made worse by smoking or secondhand smoke. COPD A chronic lung condition, including emphysema and bronchitis, often caused or worsened by tobacco smoke exposure. Tar A sticky residue from tobacco smoke that accumulates in the lungs, contributing to respiratory diseases. Carbon Monoxide A toxic gas in smoke that impairs oxygen transport in the body, leading to breathlessness and fatigue. Formaldehyde A chemical produced during vaping that acts as a carcinogen and is also used as a preservative. Popcorn Lung An irreversible lung disease linked to certain vape flavorings, causing permanent damage to lung tissue. Environmental Tobacco Smoke Airborne tobacco smoke from burning or exhalation, exposing non-smokers to harmful chemicals. Mainstream Smoke Smoke exhaled by a smoker, which is partially filtered by the body and less toxic than side stream smoke. Side Stream Smoke Smoke emitted directly from the burning end of a cigarette, containing higher levels of toxins than exhaled smoke. Passive Smoking Involuntary inhalation of tobacco smoke by non-smokers, leading to increased health risks. Nicotine An addictive compound in tobacco and vape products, present in higher concentrations in side stream smoke. Erectile Dysfunction A sexual health issue in men, associated with tobacco and vape use, resulting in impaired function. Fertility The ability to conceive, which is reduced in women due to exposure to tobacco smoke or vaping.
