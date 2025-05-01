Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of tobacco-related deaths are due to combustible (smokeable) products? About 98% of tobacco-related deaths are attributable to combustible products.

How many people die annually from smoking-related diseases? Approximately half a million people die each year from smoking-related diseases.

What is secondhand smoke also known as? Secondhand smoke is also known as environmental tobacco smoke (ETS).

How many known carcinogens are present in tobacco smoke? There are at least 70 known carcinogens in tobacco smoke.

What harmful chemical is produced by heating e-cigarettes during vaping? Heating e-cigarettes produces formaldehyde, a known carcinogen.

How does smoking or vaping affect blood pressure? Smoking or vaping causes blood vessels to constrict, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate.