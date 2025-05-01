Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping quiz Flashcards
What percentage of tobacco-related deaths are due to combustible (smokeable) products? About 98% of tobacco-related deaths are attributable to combustible products. How many people die annually from smoking-related diseases? Approximately half a million people die each year from smoking-related diseases. What is secondhand smoke also known as? Secondhand smoke is also known as environmental tobacco smoke (ETS). How many known carcinogens are present in tobacco smoke? There are at least 70 known carcinogens in tobacco smoke. What harmful chemical is produced by heating e-cigarettes during vaping? Heating e-cigarettes produces formaldehyde, a known carcinogen. How does smoking or vaping affect blood pressure? Smoking or vaping causes blood vessels to constrict, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate. What effect does carbon monoxide in smoke have on the body? Carbon monoxide impairs oxygen transport by displacing oxygen, causing breathlessness. What cardiovascular conditions are smokers at increased risk for? Smokers are at increased risk for atherosclerosis, stroke, and heart attack. What is COPD and what conditions does it include? COPD stands for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and asthma. What is 'popcorn lung' and how is it related to vaping? Popcorn lung is an irreversible lung disease linked to certain vape flavorings, named after cases in popcorn factory workers. What is the primary cause of lung cancer in individuals? The primary cause of lung cancer is smoking. How does smoking affect the risk of pancreatic cancer? Smoking more than doubles the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. What sexual health issues can result from smoking and vaping? Smoking and vaping can cause erectile dysfunction in men and decreased fertility in women. What is involuntary or passive smoking? Involuntary or passive smoking is the inhalation of tobacco smoke by non-smokers who are near smokers. How many deaths per year are attributed to secondhand smoke in terms of lung cancer and heart disease? Secondhand smoke causes about 7,300 lung cancer deaths and 34,000 heart disease deaths annually. What is the difference between mainstream and sidestream smoke? Mainstream smoke is exhaled by the smoker and is less toxic, while sidestream smoke comes directly from the burning end of a cigarette and contains higher levels of toxins. Why is sidestream smoke more dangerous than mainstream smoke? Sidestream smoke is less filtered, containing higher levels of carbon monoxide, nicotine, tar, and carcinogens. What increased health risks do adults face from secondhand smoke exposure? Adults exposed to secondhand smoke have a 20% increased risk of atherosclerosis and higher all-cause mortality. How does secondhand smoke affect children’s health? Children exposed to secondhand smoke have a 10% increase in respiratory infections and a 30% higher risk of heart disease and stroke. How many children are hospitalized each year due to secondhand smoke exposure? About 15,000 children are hospitalized annually for bronchitis or pneumonia caused by secondhand smoke.
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping quiz
