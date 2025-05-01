Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping quiz #1 Flashcards
Does vaping alleviate anxiety or stress, and what are its health effects? Vaping does not alleviate anxiety or stress. Instead, it is linked to serious health risks such as permanent lung damage, increased blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and exposure to carcinogens. The use of vaping products can lead to harmful physical effects rather than providing relief from anxiety or stress. What percentage of tobacco-related deaths are caused by combustible (smokeable) products? About 98% of tobacco-related deaths are attributable to combustible products. This means most deaths are due to smoking rather than other forms of tobacco use. How does carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke affect the body’s oxygen transport? Carbon monoxide displaces oxygen in the blood, impairing oxygen transport. This leads to breathlessness and effectively 'chokes' the body of needed oxygen. What is the main difference between mainstream and sidestream smoke in terms of toxicity? Sidestream smoke, which comes directly from the burning end of a cigarette, is less filtered and more toxic than mainstream smoke exhaled by the smoker. It contains higher levels of carbon monoxide, nicotine, tar, and carcinogens. What irreversible lung condition is associated with certain vape flavorings, and how did it get its name? Some vape flavorings are linked to 'popcorn lung,' an irreversible lung disease. It is named after cases found in popcorn factory workers exposed to a specific chemical. What cardiovascular effects are associated with both smoking and vaping? Both smoking and vaping cause blood vessel constriction, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate. They also accelerate atherosclerosis, raising the risk of stroke and heart attack. How does secondhand smoke (ETS) impact children’s health specifically? Children exposed to secondhand smoke have a 10% increased risk of colds, flu, and acute respiratory issues. They also face a higher risk of hospitalization for bronchitis or pneumonia. What is the estimated annual number of deaths in the U.S. from secondhand smoke-related lung cancer and heart disease? Secondhand smoke causes about 7,300 lung cancer deaths and 34,000 heart disease deaths each year in the U.S. This totals over 40,000 deaths annually from secondhand smoke. What are the components of COPD, and how are they related to smoking? COPD includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and asthma. Smoking is a major cause of COPD due to tar accumulation and lung damage. How does smoking or vaping affect sexual health in men and women? In men, smoking or vaping can cause erectile dysfunction. In women, it can decrease overall fertility.
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping quiz #1
