Health Effects of Stress definitions Flashcards

Chronic Stress Long-term exposure to psychological or physical strain, leading to persistent health problems across multiple body systems.

Cardiovascular Disease Medical condition involving the heart and blood vessels, often worsened by prolonged psychological strain.

Diabetes Metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, with risk increased by ongoing psychological pressure.

Weight Gain Increase in body mass, frequently linked to emotional strain and lifestyle changes during stressful periods.

Gastrointestinal Problems Digestive system disturbances, such as discomfort or irregularity, often triggered by persistent psychological tension.

Impaired Immunity Reduced ability of the body to defend against infections, commonly resulting from prolonged psychological strain.