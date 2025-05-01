Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Health Effects of Stress definitions Flashcards

Back
Health Effects of Stress definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Chronic Stress
    Long-term exposure to psychological or physical strain, leading to persistent health problems across multiple body systems.
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    Medical condition involving the heart and blood vessels, often worsened by prolonged psychological strain.
  • Diabetes
    Metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, with risk increased by ongoing psychological pressure.
  • Weight Gain
    Increase in body mass, frequently linked to emotional strain and lifestyle changes during stressful periods.
  • Gastrointestinal Problems
    Digestive system disturbances, such as discomfort or irregularity, often triggered by persistent psychological tension.
  • Impaired Immunity
    Reduced ability of the body to defend against infections, commonly resulting from prolonged psychological strain.
  • Sleep Disruption
    Disturbance in normal rest patterns, frequently associated with ongoing psychological or emotional strain.
  • Headaches
    Pain or discomfort in the cranial region, often linked to ongoing psychological or emotional strain.
  • Hair Loss
    Reduction in scalp or body hair, sometimes triggered by persistent psychological or emotional strain.
  • Mental Disorders
    Conditions affecting mood, thinking, or behavior, with risk heightened by ongoing psychological strain.
  • High Blood Pressure
    Elevated force of blood against artery walls, often resulting from persistent psychological or emotional strain.
  • Arteriosclerosis
    Hardening and narrowing of arteries due to fatty deposits, with risk increased by ongoing psychological strain.
  • White Blood Cells
    Immune system components responsible for fighting infections, with numbers reduced during prolonged psychological strain.
  • Cortisol
    Hormone released during psychological strain, influencing metabolism, immunity, and stress response.
  • Epinephrine
    Hormone involved in the body's stress response, affecting heart rate and energy availability during psychological strain.