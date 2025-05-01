Health Effects of Stress definitions Flashcards
Chronic Stress Long-term exposure to psychological or physical strain, leading to persistent health problems across multiple body systems. Cardiovascular Disease Medical condition involving the heart and blood vessels, often worsened by prolonged psychological strain. Diabetes Metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar, with risk increased by ongoing psychological pressure. Weight Gain Increase in body mass, frequently linked to emotional strain and lifestyle changes during stressful periods. Gastrointestinal Problems Digestive system disturbances, such as discomfort or irregularity, often triggered by persistent psychological tension. Impaired Immunity Reduced ability of the body to defend against infections, commonly resulting from prolonged psychological strain. Sleep Disruption Disturbance in normal rest patterns, frequently associated with ongoing psychological or emotional strain. Headaches Pain or discomfort in the cranial region, often linked to ongoing psychological or emotional strain. Hair Loss Reduction in scalp or body hair, sometimes triggered by persistent psychological or emotional strain. Mental Disorders Conditions affecting mood, thinking, or behavior, with risk heightened by ongoing psychological strain. High Blood Pressure Elevated force of blood against artery walls, often resulting from persistent psychological or emotional strain. Arteriosclerosis Hardening and narrowing of arteries due to fatty deposits, with risk increased by ongoing psychological strain. White Blood Cells Immune system components responsible for fighting infections, with numbers reduced during prolonged psychological strain. Cortisol Hormone released during psychological strain, influencing metabolism, immunity, and stress response. Epinephrine Hormone involved in the body's stress response, affecting heart rate and energy availability during psychological strain.
