Health Effects of Stress quiz Flashcards

Health Effects of Stress quiz

Health Effects of Stress quiz
  • What are two major dimensions of health that stress can impact?
    Stress can impact both physical and mental health.
  • What type of stress is described as long-term and particularly harmful?
    Chronic stress is long-term stress that is especially damaging to health.
  • Name two medical conditions that chronic stress can contribute to.
    Chronic stress can contribute to cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • How did stress during the COVID pandemic affect Americans' weight?
    42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the COVID pandemic due to stress.
  • What effect does stress have on the immune system?
    Stress weakens the immune system, making it less effective at fighting diseases.
  • Which hormones increase in response to stress and negatively affect health?
    Cortisol and epinephrine are stress hormones that increase and harm health.
  • How does stress affect sleep?
    Stress can disrupt sleep, making it harder to rest properly.
  • What is arteriosclerosis and how is it related to stress?
    Arteriosclerosis is the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries, and stress can contribute to its development.
  • What are the 'soldiers' of the immune system that are reduced by stress?
    White blood cells are the immune system's 'soldiers' and their numbers decrease with stress.
  • What cardiovascular effects can stress cause?
    Stress can cause high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
  • How does stress impact gastrointestinal health?
    Stress can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as stomach issues.
  • What mental health issues can severe stress contribute to?
    Severe stress can contribute to mental disorders.
  • Why is it important to manage stress for overall well-being?
    Managing stress is important because chronic stress can cause many serious health problems.
  • What physical symptoms, besides disease, can stress cause?
    Stress can cause headaches and hair loss.
  • How does stress affect blood vessels?
    Stress causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure.
  • What happens to the body's ability to fight infections under chronic stress?
    The body's ability to fight infections decreases because the immune system is weakened.
  • What is a common sign that stress is affecting your health?
    Sleep disruption is a common sign that stress is impacting your health.
  • What percentage of Americans gained weight during the COVID pandemic due to stress?
    42% of Americans gained weight during the COVID pandemic because of stress.
  • What is the relationship between stress and white blood cell count?
    Chronic stress decreases the number of white blood cells in the body.
  • What should you do to minimize the health effects of stress?
    You should identify your stress and develop strategies to manage it.