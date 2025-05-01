Health Effects of Stress quiz Flashcards
What are two major dimensions of health that stress can impact? Stress can impact both physical and mental health. What type of stress is described as long-term and particularly harmful? Chronic stress is long-term stress that is especially damaging to health. Name two medical conditions that chronic stress can contribute to. Chronic stress can contribute to cardiovascular disease and diabetes. How did stress during the COVID pandemic affect Americans' weight? 42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the COVID pandemic due to stress. What effect does stress have on the immune system? Stress weakens the immune system, making it less effective at fighting diseases. Which hormones increase in response to stress and negatively affect health? Cortisol and epinephrine are stress hormones that increase and harm health. How does stress affect sleep? Stress can disrupt sleep, making it harder to rest properly. What is arteriosclerosis and how is it related to stress? Arteriosclerosis is the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries, and stress can contribute to its development. What are the 'soldiers' of the immune system that are reduced by stress? White blood cells are the immune system's 'soldiers' and their numbers decrease with stress. What cardiovascular effects can stress cause? Stress can cause high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. How does stress impact gastrointestinal health? Stress can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as stomach issues. What mental health issues can severe stress contribute to? Severe stress can contribute to mental disorders. Why is it important to manage stress for overall well-being? Managing stress is important because chronic stress can cause many serious health problems. What physical symptoms, besides disease, can stress cause? Stress can cause headaches and hair loss. How does stress affect blood vessels? Stress causes blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure. What happens to the body's ability to fight infections under chronic stress? The body's ability to fight infections decreases because the immune system is weakened. What is a common sign that stress is affecting your health? Sleep disruption is a common sign that stress is impacting your health. What percentage of Americans gained weight during the COVID pandemic due to stress? 42% of Americans gained weight during the COVID pandemic because of stress. What is the relationship between stress and white blood cell count? Chronic stress decreases the number of white blood cells in the body. What should you do to minimize the health effects of stress? You should identify your stress and develop strategies to manage it.
Health Effects of Stress quiz
