Health Effects of Stress quiz Flashcards

What are two major dimensions of health that stress can impact? Stress can impact both physical and mental health.

What type of stress is described as long-term and particularly harmful? Chronic stress is long-term stress that is especially damaging to health.

Name two medical conditions that chronic stress can contribute to. Chronic stress can contribute to cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

How did stress during the COVID pandemic affect Americans' weight? 42% of Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the COVID pandemic due to stress.

What effect does stress have on the immune system? Stress weakens the immune system, making it less effective at fighting diseases.

Which hormones increase in response to stress and negatively affect health? Cortisol and epinephrine are stress hormones that increase and harm health.