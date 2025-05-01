Importance of Relationships definitions Flashcards
Social Connections Links with family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors that influence energy, health, and emotional well-being. Emotional Support Provision of love, care, and trust that nurtures positive feelings and resilience in relationships. Instrumental Support Tangible help or services offered by others, such as assistance with tasks or resources. Informational Support Advice and guidance shared within relationships to help with decision-making and problem-solving. Belonging Support Shared activities and experiences that foster a sense of inclusion and community among individuals. Social Capital Combined value of supportive relationships that enhance health, reduce stress, and improve quality of life. Immune System Body’s defense network that is strengthened by positive social interactions and weakened by isolation. Lifespan Total years of life, which can be extended through healthy relationships and supportive social networks. Isolation State of limited or poor social connections, linked to health risks similar to heavy smoking. Stress Reduction Lowering of physical and emotional tension achieved through supportive and healthy relationships. Quality of Life Overall sense of well-being and satisfaction, greatly influenced by the presence of positive relationships. Social Network Web of relationships that provides various forms of support and shapes health outcomes. Health Effects Physical and mental impacts resulting from the nature of one’s social connections. Deleterious Effect Negative impact on health and well-being caused by poor or unsupportive relationships. Supportive Individuals People who contribute positively to emotional, informational, and practical aspects of one’s life.
