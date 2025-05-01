Importance of Relationships definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Importance of Relationships definitions
  • Social Connections
    Links with family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors that influence energy, health, and emotional well-being.
  • Emotional Support
    Provision of love, care, and trust that nurtures positive feelings and resilience in relationships.
  • Instrumental Support
    Tangible help or services offered by others, such as assistance with tasks or resources.
  • Informational Support
    Advice and guidance shared within relationships to help with decision-making and problem-solving.
  • Belonging Support
    Shared activities and experiences that foster a sense of inclusion and community among individuals.
  • Social Capital
    Combined value of supportive relationships that enhance health, reduce stress, and improve quality of life.
  • Immune System
    Body’s defense network that is strengthened by positive social interactions and weakened by isolation.
  • Lifespan
    Total years of life, which can be extended through healthy relationships and supportive social networks.
  • Isolation
    State of limited or poor social connections, linked to health risks similar to heavy smoking.
  • Stress Reduction
    Lowering of physical and emotional tension achieved through supportive and healthy relationships.
  • Quality of Life
    Overall sense of well-being and satisfaction, greatly influenced by the presence of positive relationships.
  • Social Network
    Web of relationships that provides various forms of support and shapes health outcomes.
  • Health Effects
    Physical and mental impacts resulting from the nature of one’s social connections.
  • Deleterious Effect
    Negative impact on health and well-being caused by poor or unsupportive relationships.
  • Supportive Individuals
    People who contribute positively to emotional, informational, and practical aspects of one’s life.