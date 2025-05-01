Importance of Relationships definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Social Connections Links with family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors that influence energy, health, and emotional well-being.

Emotional Support Provision of love, care, and trust that nurtures positive feelings and resilience in relationships.

Instrumental Support Tangible help or services offered by others, such as assistance with tasks or resources.

Informational Support Advice and guidance shared within relationships to help with decision-making and problem-solving.

Belonging Support Shared activities and experiences that foster a sense of inclusion and community among individuals.

Social Capital Combined value of supportive relationships that enhance health, reduce stress, and improve quality of life.